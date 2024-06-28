Mahindra XUV700 Production Surpasses 2 Lakh Units in Three-Year Span

Mahindra XUV700 |

Mahindra’s XUV700 SUV has hit a significant milestone by surpassing the production mark of 2 lakh units. Since its launch in 2021, the vehicle has achieved this feat in less than three years, marking a rapid ascent in popularity. Notably, the first 1 lakh units were produced in under two years, highlighting the strong demand for this model.

Mahindra has bolstered its production capabilities to meet customer expectations and reduce waiting times, ensuring efficient deliveries to its growing base of customers. In celebration of reaching this milestone, Mahindra has unveiled two fresh color choices for the XUV700. These include Deep Forest, also found on the Scorpio N, and Burnt Sienna, an exclusive option for the XUV700. During its latest quarterly financial report for FY24, Mahindra announced that the XUV700 is now receiving around 8,000 bookings per month, up from 7,000 in the previous quarter.

Recently, Mahindra has launched the new AX5 Select variant of the XUV700, offering premium features at an affordable starting price of Rs 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This seven-seat SUV includes a sky-roof, a dual HD super-screen featuring a 10.24-inch infotainment system, and a 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster, along with push-button start/stop—typically seen in higher-end models. Additional enhancements comprise the AndrenoX system, six speakers, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Amazon Alexa integration, and Follow-Me-Home headlamps featuring LED daytime running lights.

Mahindra XUV700 offers two engine choices: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel. The turbo-petrol engine delivers 197bhp and 380Nm of torque, while the diesel engine produces 182bhp and 450Nm of torque. There are two transmission options available: a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter. Additionally, the advanced diesel models have an option for an AWD system.

Few months ago, Mahindra has introduced the new MX 7-seat variant, priced competitively at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as a more budget-friendly option compared to the AX3 7-seat version, this latest addition offers a cost-saving opportunity of Rs 3 lakh for prospective buyers.