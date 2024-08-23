 'Hope, Aspiration, Dreams': Anand Mahindra Lauds Kamala Harris' Acceptance Speech In Chicago
The incumbent Vice President of the United States will now take on Republican nominee Donald Trump in the presidential election, in November.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 01:47 PM IST
As the US presidential race reaches its crescendo, both major candidates, namely the Democratic Party's nominee Kamala Harris and the Republican Party's nominee Donald Trump, look to shore up as much support as they can before the ultimate test in November.

Mahindra Lauds Harris

As the country's incumbent vice-president, Kamala Harris, accepted her party's nomination, many expressed their support. One of the major names from the Indian shores to express their thoughts on the matter was Mahindra Group's head, Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra took to his X account to say, "An amazing photograph that articulates the essence of @KamalaHarris campaign—Hope, Aspiration, Dreams.

To articulate the message, Mahindra used an image to convey what he perceived about the nomination.

The image from an American publication shows Harris accepting the nomination from the podium on the stage as a little girl in braids, reminiscent of Harris's own old images of looking on.

He further added, "In these times, the 75 days left until the election is almost an eternity in political campaign life. And the race will be tight with the outcome unpredictable. But what we are fortunate to witness in front of our eyes and learn from, is a virtual transformation of perception and Image in just a month."

Further delving deep into his understanding of Harris's nomination, Mahindra added, "It is a phenomenon that will be dissected, analysed and cross-examined by psychologists, academics and strategists for decades , regardless of whether she wins or loses."

Mahindra even went on to describe Harris's acceptance speech as tour de force or a masterpiece. Adding to it, Mahindra said, "And her acceptance speech last night in Chicago was a tour de force. In optics, content and delivery."

Netizens React To The Post

He further added, "You cannot make a great speech without having one defining goal in your messaging: And hers was a reiteration but also an audacious redefining of the American Dream. If you are a student of public speaking and the communication of ideas, you should not miss hearing her address.

He even called her speech a 'living classroom'.

Some netizens reacted to the post. One of them, replying to the post, commented, "Her superhuman quality is, she is underestimated by everyone ! She turns that into an unbelievable force! She is a force of nature! Her legacy (after an 8 year term) will open doors for women to finally take over the world like they should have been doing! She has brought hope back about the future! Blessed to be alive at this moment in human history!."

Another user added, "The best 38minute speech- journey of Kamala as a person, as a professional, as a Vice-President and what USA and the world can expect from Kamala as the President."

The US presidential elections, according to long-standing conventions, are held on the first Tuesday of November. After the results are declared, the transfer of power from the incumbent to the new president only happens in the following year, in January. In this case, the transfer of power would come to pass in January 2025.

