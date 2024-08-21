'His Parents Named Him Well': Anand Mahindra Praises RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das For Securing 'A+' In Global Finance Report |

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, recently took to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter to extend his wishes to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das in receiving an 'A+' rating for the second consecutive year in the prestigious Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2024.

Mahindra in his post wrote, "His parents named him well. He’s shown his mettle—his Shakti—to the world… Our Gold medal winner in the Central Bank Olympics…"

His parents named him well. He’s shown his mettle—his Shakti—to the world… Our Gold medal winner in the Central Bank Olympics…

The annual report, published by Global Finance Magazine, highlights the top-performing central bankers who have excelled in areas like inflation control, economic growth management, currency stability, and interest rate strategies.

Das is among one of only three central bank governors globally to be awarded the coveted “A+” rating.

The other includes Christian Kettel Thomsen from Denmark and Thomas Jordan from Switzerland.

Shaktikanta Das has received this accolade for the second consecutive year.

Happy to announce that for the 2nd consecutive year, RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta

has been rated “A+”, in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2024.



Link to the report card: https://t.co/S69gz2HR0U@DasShaktikanta @RBI #RBIGovernor #RBIToday #ShaktikantaDas — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) August 20, 2024

The Central Banker Report Cards

Since 1994, Global Finance has evaluated central bank governors from nearly 100 key nations, territories, and regions, grading them on an “A+” to “F” scale.

Apart from RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Governors like Roberto Campos Neto of Brazil, Rosanna Costa of Chile, and Lesetja Kganyago of South Africa were rated “A,” while names like Jerome Powell of the USA and Christine Lagarde of the European Union secured “A-” ratings.

Netizens reaction

An X user responding to Mahindra's post wrote, "Shaktikanta Das is Underrated. Jerome Powell is highly Overrated Our banking system remained well insulated and under all parameters our banking system is stable, resilient and healthy. Huge admiration and appreciation for @DasShaktikanta Ji"

Screengrab of the comments |

"Congratulations on your incredible achievement! Your strength, determination, and skill have truly shone through. You’ve made us all proud. Well done, champion!," added another user.

Thoughts on Nirmala Sitaraman, sir? — Apurv Anand (@apurv_anand) August 20, 2024