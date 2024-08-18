 'Price Bohot Kam Hai': Netizens React To Real Estate Influencer Ravi Kewalramani's Guide To ₹120 Crore Penthouse In Mumbai's Lower Parel
'Price Bohot Kam Hai': Netizens React To Real Estate Influencer Ravi Kewalramani's Guide To ₹120 Crore Penthouse In Mumbai's Lower Parel

The penthouse, One Avighna Park, is located in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai. Lower Parel is generally deemed an upmarket and expensive destination.

G R Mukesh
Updated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
article-image

Real Estate in Mumbai is arguably one of the biggest and most exorbitant in India. It often throws up insurmountable and astounding numbers. Real estate agent and influencer Ravi Kewalramani recently posted a video on his social media profiles. In the video, Kewalramani is seen exploring and taking a tour of a property in Mumbai.

Sirf Rs 120 Crore

'Price Bohot Kam Hai': Netizens React To Real Estate Influencer Ravi Kewalramani's Guide To ₹120 Crore Penthouse In Mumbai's Lower Parel
'Price Bohot Kam Hai': Netizens React To Real Estate Influencer Ravi Kewalramani's Guide To ₹120 Crore Penthouse In Mumbai's Lower Parel
According to him, the property is priced at a whopping Rs 120 crore. Here, Kewalramani claims that one can even rent this penthouse for Rs 40 lakh a month.

The penthouse, One Avighna Park, is located in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai. Lower Parel is generally deemed an upmarket and expensive destination.

The 16,000 sq.ft property has 6 bedrooms, a private gym and a pool.

Netizens reacting to the snippet of video online had some interesting things to say.

Netizens React To Sky-High Property Rates

One of them, reacting to the video, said, "Scanner Bhejo Beta". Thereby sardonically asking Kewalramani to share UPI QR code to 'buy' the property.

Another user noted, "Helipad missing hai warna kharidne ka sochta that"

Many other sarcastic comments followed. Another user remarked. "Bahut Sasta Hai kuch mehenga dikhao".

Another user claimed that they were just short of Rs 2 of the amount (Rs 120 crore).

Another repeated the Phonepe troupe and asked whether they accepted UPI transactions. Another user derided the nonchalance with which Kewalramani used the 'Sirf' only while specifying the astronomical price of this Lower Parel property.

Another witty user noted that if 'someone' did indeed have the resources, that is, Rs 120 crore to but the penthouse, they would definitely not be on Instagram scrolling through random Instagram Reels.

The series of sarcastic and sometimes witty reactions continued. One user, oddly enough, commented on Kewalramani's attire. Another user questioning the absurdity of the situation said, "Rs 120 crore kitne hote hai bhai".

One user rightly pointed out that the mere maintenance or money for the exhibited penthouse would be enough to buy another flat elsewhere.

