'BCCI Should Mentor Her': Netizens In Awe Of Young School Girl Imitating Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action; Video Viral

A young school girl took internet by storm by perfectly imitating Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action. Bumrah's unorthodox bowling has become iconic as one of the most difficult to replicate.

Jasprit Bumrah has become a household name in the world of cricket due to his unorthodox style of bowling, which has been rarely replicated with such precision. Ever since making his International debut for Team India in 2016, the cricketing world took a note of his talent as well as his bowling action.

The 30-year-old's ability to bowl lethal yorker and in different variations has one of the pace bowling mainstays for Team India. Jasprit Bumrah has become an inspiration for many. with some trying to imitate his bowling action.

In a video that recently went viral on social media, a schoolgirl, likely in her uniform, was seen imitating Bumrah's bowling action with impressive precision while bowling to a batter in the nets.

The video of the school girl imitating Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action spread like wildfire across social media, leaving the netizens in awe as it was rarely seen a girl pulling off an unorthodox bowling action. Taking to the X handle (formerly Twitter), netizens noticed that the girl has a good run-up and can be nurtured into a promising fast bowler. while others hailed as her as the future of Indian women's cricket.

Here's how netizens reacted to school girl's imitating Bumrah's bowling action

Not only boys, girls are also inspired by jasprit bumrah. 🔥🇮🇳



- Young girl tries to imitate jasprit bumrah bowling action. 👌pic.twitter.com/wt0M8nvTrt — Sports with naveen (@sportswnaveen) August 17, 2024

Not only boys but Girls have also started Coping Jasprit Bumrah action

BCCI should mentor this Girl 🧒 pic.twitter.com/bbp7n8ecS5 — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) August 17, 2024

She will perform better with some professional training and supervision.

Good luck to her. — Ishwar Singh (@IshwarBagga) August 17, 2024

She has some speed — Rahemat_18_7🇮🇳 (@iam_Rahemat) August 17, 2024

She has good run up and follow through as well. Irrespective of her action. She can be good bowler. — Anil Visave (@anil_visave) August 17, 2024

She has good pace, even line and length looked good...Yes, Women's team would like to add someone like her in future!! Groom her @BCCIWomen @Jaspritbumrah93 — Jokinsmoke (@Jokinsmoke) August 17, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the spearhead of India's pace bowling attack due to his ability to swing the ball in both ways and pull off a lethal yorker that has often troubled the best batsmen. Bumrah's unique bowling style has been recognized as unconventional action and pinpoint action.

Bumrah has played 195 matches for India and picked 397 wickets, including 10 four-wicket hauls and 12 fifers, at an average of 21.10.

Jasprit Bumrah likely to return for Test series vs Bangladesh

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is currently on cricketing break after the T20 World Cup 2024, where Team India defeated South Africa in the final to clinch their second title of the prestigious tournament at Barbados in June.

Bumrah was one of the star performers in the Men in Blue's title run at the T20 World Cup, picking 15 wickets at an average of 8.26 and 4.17 in 8 matches. After the tournament, Bumrah was rested for the recently concluded whiteball series against India.

The Gujarat pacer's return to cricketing action will likely be the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, starting on September 5. Jasprit Bumrah, alongside Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not been picked in either of the squads for the first round of the Duleep Trophy, taking place on September 5.

Jasprit Bumrah will be a crucial for Team India in the Test series against Bangladesh as they are look to consolidate their top position in the ongoing World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.