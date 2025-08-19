Good News For Diwali–Chhath Travellers, Railways Offers 20% Discount On Return Tickets 

Round trip scheme valid for festive season, book easily through mobile app. |

New Delhi: For passengers planning to travel home during Diwali and Chhath, Indian Railways has launched a round trip scheme starting August 15. Under this, passengers will get a 20% discount on return tickets.

The scheme is valid for tickets booked between October 13 to October 26 (onward journey) and November 17 to December 1 (return journey). The offer applies only when both onward and return journeys are booked together as confirmed tickets. The discount is given on the base fare of the return ticket.

Railways introduced this scheme to manage the festive rush and ensure maximum use of trains.

Who can benefit?

This scheme is on an experimental basis. The benefit is available only if the same passenger details are used for both journeys. Booking must be done in the same class and same train pair.

- No refund will be allowed on tickets booked under this scheme.

- It applies to all trains and classes, including special trains.

- However, trains with flexi-fare system are excluded.

Important conditions

- No modification of tickets will be allowed.

- Discounts will not apply on rail travel coupons, passes, PTOs, or voucher-based bookings.

- The medium of booking must be the same for both journeys. For example, if the onward ticket is booked online, the return must also be booked online. If booked at a railway counter, the return ticket must also be booked at the counter.

How to book through the app

Passengers can use the IRCTC Rail Connect mobile app to book their onward and return tickets.

- Open the app and select the train option.

- On the booking screen, click on Festival Round Trip.

- Choose your train, enter details, and make the payment.

- After payment, a confirmation page will appear with an option to book the return journey.

- Complete the booking and your tickets will be confirmed.