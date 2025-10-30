Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For October 30, 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened positive and stretched strength towards 26100 zones which was followed by minor rub off from the highs towards the end of the session. The overall narrative for Nifty remains resilient with any minor dips being bought into and it closed with gains of around 120 points. It formed a bullish candle on the daily frame and has been making higher highs from the last three sessions. Now it has to hold above 25950 zones for an up move towards 26277 then 26350 zones while supports can be seen at 25900 then 25800 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 26500 then 26200 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 26000 then 25900 strike. Call writing is seen at 26050 then 26150 strike while Put writing is seen at 26000 then 25900 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25600 to 26400 zones while an immediate range between 25800 to 26300 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a positive note and inched higher steadily for most part of the day. Bulls continued to hold their grip firmly as every small decline was immediately bought into, reflecting strong underlying momentum. On the daily chart it formed a bullish candle and has been making higher highs from the last three sessions, indicating sustained buying interest with overall positive bias. Now it has to hold above 84700 zones for an up move towards 85400 then 85700 zones while on the downside supports are shifting higher at 84700 then 84500 levels.

Bank Nifty index opened on a positive note and gradually extended the momentum towards 58500 zones in the latter part of the session. It formed a small bullish candle on daily scale with long lower shadow as buying interest was visible at lower zones. The rate sensitive index is holding strong near its life high territory and well above its 10 DEMA. Now it has to hold above 58000 zones for an up move towards 58577 marks then a new life high territory towards 58750 zones while on the downside support is seen at 58000 then 57750 levels.

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 0.66% at 26261 levels. Positive setup seen in VBL, SAIL, IOC, GAIL, Hindpetro, BHEL, INOX Wind, Vedanta, Jubiliant Foodworks and Tata Steel while weakness in CAMS, M&M, HDFC AMC, Godrej CP, TVS Motor, Coal India, HAL, Bajaj Finance and Mazagon Dock.

BIOCON - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The stock is comfortably trading above all its key moving averages of 40/100 and 200 EMA levels on daily charts. Biocon is making higher highs and higher lows during the month which shows positive momentum. This is supported by positive super trend indicators and rising RSI along with volumes reflecting bullish momentum.

BUY BIOCON CMP 373.70 SL 360.00 TGT 385.80

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 30th Oct 2025

Texmaco Rail:

The company has received order worth Rs 44 crore for Design, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of 25kV Flexible Overhead Catenary System, associated 25kV Sectioning Posts, 33kV Auxiliary Sub-Station (ASS), associated Cabling and SCADA Systems for PCMC-Nigdi Elevated Extension of Pune Metro Rail Project. The said order to be completed within 110 weeks from the commencement date.

Apart from this, the company also received order worth Rs 33.89 crore for Design, manufacture, supply of associated equipments, erection, testing & commissioning of 132kV/55kV (2*25kV System) Scott Connected transformer along with sectioning & Paralleling Post (SP) and Sub-sectioning & Paralleling Post (SSP) in Beed-Parli section in connection with Ahmadnagar-Beed-Parli New BG Line of Central Railway.

SPML Infra:

SPML Infra, India’s leading infrastructure development company with over four decades of expertise in water, power and civil infrastructure development, has received the sanction of enhanced credit facilities from Rs 205 crore to Rs 505 crore. One of India’s leading Public Sector Bank has sanctioned the credit facilities, including Bank Guarantee (BG) limits.

This approval underscores the strong financial credibility and operational trust the company has earned in the infrastructure sector. This non-fund-based facility will strengthen the company's ability to meet contractual commitments and drive efficient execution across our infrastructure and EPC projects.

Lemon Tree:

Lemon Tree announced the launch of its latest managed property – Lemon Tree Hotel, Morbi. This new launch further strengthens the group’s footprint in Gujarat, one of the country’s key industrial and business hubs. With the launch of Lemon Tree Hotel, Morbi, this reflects the 10th operational property in Gujarat to bring signature comfort, warmth, and value to both business and leisure travellers visiting this vibrant city.

Dilip Buildcon:

The company has secured a Back-to-Back subcontract worth Rs 307.08 crore from ISC Projects Pvt. Ltd. in the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway, to be completed within 24 months. The project involves extensive earthwork, bridge and drainage construction, track linking, ballast supply, and related civil and structural works. It also includes building service structures, workshops, roads, and other infrastructure for the Barpali loading bulb at Kusara under Dy CE/Con/Jharsuguda.

Sharda Motor:

Sharda Motor announced that it has signed a Technology Licence Agreement (TLA) with Donghee Industries Co. Ltd., Republic of Korea, for Advanced suspension products in India. Under the agreement, Donghee will transfer design drawings, process know-how and validation protocols to SMIL. The company will locally produce Control arms, Torsion beams and Sub-frames for Indian and Global OEM platforms. This partnership enables Sharda Motor to enhance its suspension product portfolio by strengthening technology expertise and adding significant content per vehicle.