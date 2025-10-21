 Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Meets Karnataka Deputy CM To Discuss 'Innovation & Inclusive Growth' Amid Criticism Of Bengaluru Infra
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Meets Karnataka Deputy CM To Discuss 'Innovation & Inclusive Growth' Amid Criticism Of Bengaluru Infra

Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw met with a senior Karnataka leader to discuss Bengaluru’s evolving innovation ecosystem, the city's global potential, and the broader roadmap for Karnataka’s inclusive economic development.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw met to Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shiv Kumar. Photo- X (Twitter) |

Bengaluru: It was an inspiring moment as renowned entrepreneur and Biocon Founder Ms. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw visited the residence of Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shiv Kumar for a high-level discussion. The meeting, marked by mutual respect and shared ambition, focused on the current economic landscape and future potential of Bengaluru, often hailed as India's innovation capital.

Spotlight on Bengaluru’s Global Role

The conversation revolved around Bengaluru’s emergence as a global innovation hub, and how its unique ecosystem of startups, biotech, IT, and R&D is setting benchmarks. Ms. Shaw, with her pioneering experience in biotechnology, shared valuable insights on nurturing talent, strengthening infrastructure, and leveraging Bengaluru’s global talent pool for scalable innovation.

Charting the Road Ahead for Karnataka

Both reflected on the future of Karnataka’s growth story, emphasising the need for sustainable development, inclusive policies, and continued support for innovation-driven sectors. Their dialogue reinforced the importance of public-private collaboration in shaping a forward-looking, economically vibrant Karnataka that continues to lead in technology, science, and entrepreneurship.

Global Investor's Feedback: A Wake-Up Call for Infrastructure Reform

A key highlight of the discussion was a concern raised by an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park, which Ms. Mazumdar-Shaw brought to the Deputy CM’s attention. The visitor bluntly asked,

'Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the government want to support investment? I’ve just come from China, and I can’t understand why India can’t get its act together—especially when the winds are favourable. '

This feedback triggered a frank discussion on the disconnect between India’s global investment appeal and the realities of its civic infrastructure. Ms. Mazumdar-Shaw emphasised that such concerns are no longer isolated observations, but recurring sentiments among international stakeholders considering India, and Karnataka in particular, for investment.

