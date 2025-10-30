 Studds Accessories IPO Opens For Subscription, Check GMP, Price Band & Other Key Details
Studds Accessories IPO Opens For Subscription, Check GMP, Price Band & Other Key Details

Studds Accessories IPO opened today with a price band of Rs 557–Rs 585, aiming to raise Rs 455.49 crore via OFS. GMP stands at Rs 55; listing expected on November 7.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Studds Accessories has set a price band of Rs 557–Rs 585 per share for the IPO. |

Mumbai: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Studds Accessories Limited, a leading helmet manufacturing company, opened for subscription today. Investors can submit their bids until November 3. Through this public issue, the company aims to raise Rs 455.49 crore.

Studds Accessories has set a price band of Rs 557–Rs 585 per share for the IPO. This is a pure Offer for Sale (OFS) issue, meaning no fresh equity shares will be issued. Under this offer, promoters and existing shareholders will sell a total of 77.86 lakh shares.

Studds Accessories IPO GMP Today

According to market observers, the shares of Studds Accessories Limited are trading at a strong premium in the grey market. The company’s grey market premium (GMP) currently stands at Rs 55 per share.

Analysts suggest that if there is a rally in the stock market, the GMP could increase further. However, the GMP is highly volatile and depends on current market sentiment and liquidity conditions. Therefore, it may fluctuate until the listing date.

Lead Managers and Registrar

The share allotment for the Studds Accessories IPO is likely to take place on November 4, 2025.

MUFG Intime India has been appointed as the official registrar to the issue.

Meanwhile, ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services are acting as the lead book-running managers for this public offering.

Listing Details: BSE and NSE

The shares of Studds Accessories Limited will be listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Since November 5 is a market holiday on account of Guru Parv (Prakash Gurupurab), the IPO is expected to list on November 7.

Investors are keenly watching the subscription numbers and GMP movement to gauge listing performance, as the issue has generated noticeable buzz among retail and institutional investors.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. IPO investments are subject to market risks. Investors should consult certified advisors before making investment decisions.

