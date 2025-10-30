Trump-Xi Deal Changes Global Game, What The Tariff Cuts & Rare Earth Agreement Really Mean For The World Economy | Explained

The long-awaited meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping has concluded. | Image by Grok. |

Busan: The long-awaited meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping has concluded, and its effects are expected worldwide. CNBC International reported that the meeting exceeded expectations. Trump described the meeting as 'amazing' and rated it '12 out of 10. '

Major Announcements Made by Trump

Trump announced several important decisions. The total tariff on China will be reduced from 57 percent to 47 percent, and tariffs on fentanyl, a synthetic drug, will be cut from 20 percent to 10 percent. He also stated that the rare earth minerals dispute has been resolved. Both leaders agreed to work together on the Ukraine issue.

What Are Rare Earth Minerals and Why They Matter

Rare earth minerals are critical for producing mobile phones, chips, electric vehicles, and missiles. China has almost a monopoly over these minerals. Recently, China restricted their supply, raising concerns in the US and Europe. Trump confirmed the issue is now resolved, meaning the supply will be smoother, giving relief to the tech industry globally.

Impact of Tariff Reductions on People

Lower tariffs make imported goods cheaper. Electronics, clothes, toys, and metal products from China will become less expensive in the US. Globally, this can reduce inflation and stabilize supply chains. Countries like India may benefit as trade tensions ease, ensuring smoother import-export operations.

Fentanyl Tariff Reduction and Cooperation

Fentanyl is a synthetic drug contributing to America’s opioid crisis. The US previously imposed high tariffs to control its supply. Reducing tariffs to 10 percent signals both countries will cooperate to regulate this drug, reflecting coordination in health and trade sectors.

Working Together on Ukraine

Trump mentioned that both nations will collaborate on the Ukraine situation. This means the US and China may increase diplomatic coordination, potentially supporting peace processes in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Global Economic Implications

The US and China are the world’s largest economies. Reduced tension eases stress on stock, trade, and currency markets. Lower tariffs reduce production costs, making goods cheaper and boosting profits. Electronics, metals, and technology sectors could see new growth.

Trump Declares 'No Roadblocks '

Trump emphasised that obstacles from China, including tariffs and rare earth disputes, are mostly resolved. The long-standing trade war is beginning to calm, marking a peaceful shift in global trade relations.

The Trump-Xi deal is a turning point for the global economy. It promises lower inflation, smoother supply chains, and increased investment in technology, opening a new chapter for global trade.