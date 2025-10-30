Hyundai Motor India Reports 14.3% Rise In Consolidated Net Profit To ₹1,572.26 Crore

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday reported a 14.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,572.26 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,375.47 crore in the second quarter last fiscal, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated total revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 17,460.82 crore as against Rs 17,260.38 crore in the year-ago period, it added.Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 15,566.07 crore compared to Rs 15,602.79 crore a year ago, the company said.
