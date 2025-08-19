Indian Man Lifts 112 Kg Bike On His Shoulders To Avoid Waiting At Railway Crossing: ‘Break Law, Back Pain For Life’, Slam Netizens | X @Kapil_Jyani_

A viral video shows a man impatient to wait at a railway crossing, lifting his bike on his shoulders and making his way to the opposite side of the crossing by walking. The unbelievable sight is making the rounds on the Internet as the video goes viral. Netizens are calling him 'Baahubali' while some are criticizing him for being so impatient and carrying more than 100 kg bike on his shoulders, which can cause severe back pain and could lead to Arthritis.

Man Lifts Bike On His Shoulders

Although FPJ could not verify the location where the video was shot but it looks like a rural area in India where commuters are waiting on both sides of the road at a railway crossing. One man who does not want to wait for the signal decides to break the crossing, but while carrying his bike on his shoulders.

Video captured the man lifting his bike with his hands and carrying it to the other side of the road on his shoulders. He does not seem like he is struggling and did not even take a rest stop to breathe. Where people struggle to even carry their luggage, this man lifts and carries a whole two-wheeler on his shoulders.

WATCH VIDEO:

Bike Weights Over 100 Kgs

While normally bikes and two-wheelers weigh over 150-200 Kg, the bike he is carrying appears to be a Hero Honda model, which averages around 112 kg in weight, including fuel and other parts of the bike.

Netizens Reaction:

One user jokingly wrote, "Railway crossing ki aise ki taisi…..!!! Ham jahaan khade hote hai….. lain vaheen se shuroo hotee hai…!!"

While one wrote, "ye jameendaar lag raha hai jameen se taakat aatee hain."

One user commented, "paanch minat mein kaun sa pahaad khod lega bhaee. Jaan hai to jahaann hai."