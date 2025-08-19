Reliance Infrastructure Secures NHPC Contract For 390 MW Solar Project, 780 MWh Battery Storage System

File Image |

New Delhi: Reliance Infrastructure on Tuesday said it has received a Letter of Award from state-owned NHPC for a 390 MW solar power Project and 780 MWhr battery energy storage system.Once commissioned, the platform will add 700 MWp of solar DC capacity and 780 MWhr of BESS capacity to Reliance Group's portfolio, consolidating its leadership in new energy solutions, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from NHPC, a Navratna central public sector enterprise, for a 390 MW interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected solar power project coupled with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

The winning tariff was discovered at Rs 3.13/kWh, positioning the project among the most competitively priced offerings in India's energy transition landscape.Reliance Power, a listed entity in the Reliance Group, already has a renewable energy portfolio of nearly 2.5 GWp of Solar and 2.5 GWhr of BESS capacity.

With this addition, the combined Reliance Group's clean energy pipeline now stands at more than 3 GWp of Solar DC capacity and over 3.5 GWhr of BESS capacity, making it India's largest player in the integrated Solar + BESS segment.The project is part of a broader 1,200 MW solar + 600 MW / 2,400 MWh BESS ISTS-connected tender floated by NHPC, which saw participation from 15 entities, with 14 qualifying for the e-reverse auction.

The tender was oversubscribed by nearly 4 times, reflecting heightened industry interest in dispatchable renewable energy solutions. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is one of India's largest infrastructure companies, developing projects through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) across high-growth sectors such as power, roads, metro rail, and defence.

Through its SPVs, the company has executed infra projects, including the Mumbai Metro on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis, and several road projects on a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis.

