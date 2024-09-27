 'With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility': Anand Mahindra Reacts As India Becomes The 3rd Most Powerful Nation On Lowy Power Index
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility': Anand Mahindra Reacts As India Becomes The 3rd Most Powerful Nation On Lowy Power Index

'With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility': Anand Mahindra Reacts As India Becomes The 3rd Most Powerful Nation On Lowy Power Index

The largest economy in the world and the third-most populous nation in the world, the United States, took the first spot.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
Anand Mahindra |

The Indian government has been pushing for a greater role of the nation in global affairs, often using the term 'Vishwaguru' to venture into the arena of geopolitical relevance.

India Scales To No.3 on PowerIndex

The Sydney-based think tank Lowy Institute's power index put India on the third spot in the grouping of the world's most powerful nations. The group put the most populous nation in the world, right below the second-largest economy in the world, China.

The largest economy in the world and the third-most populous nation in the world, the United States, took the first spot.

FPJ Shorts
'With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility': Anand Mahindra Reacts As India Becomes The 3rd Most Powerful Nation On Lowy Power Index
'With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility': Anand Mahindra Reacts As India Becomes The 3rd Most Powerful Nation On Lowy Power Index
Iraqi Teen Collapses In Plane Headed To China, Dies After Emergency Landing In Kolkata
Iraqi Teen Collapses In Plane Headed To China, Dies After Emergency Landing In Kolkata
Sun Pharma Shares Rally In Green: Company Stocks Soar Despite Lab Test Fiasco
Sun Pharma Shares Rally In Green: Company Stocks Soar Despite Lab Test Fiasco
Shocking Video: Jr NTR's Cut-Out Set On Fire By Unruly Fans Outside Hyderabad Theatre During Devara Screening
Shocking Video: Jr NTR's Cut-Out Set On Fire By Unruly Fans Outside Hyderabad Theatre During Devara Screening

India has been added to the list of nations that are deemed the 'middle powers'. This list is right below the aforementioned 'superpowers.'

Read Also
'Crown Belongs To India': Anand Mahindra Lauds Indian Chess Team For Olympiad Triumph In Budapest
article-image

Anand Mahindra Reacts

Mahindra group's head, Anand Mahindra, took to X to mark this occasion. Mahindra is known for his online activity and often comments on different matters around.

This time, quoting a post on the list mentioning the nations, Mahindra went back to the popular word in the proverbial world.

Mahindra remarked, “With great power comes great responsibility.”

This is a quote that was popularised by Marvel Comics and its marquee character, Spiderman. It was first featured as the last narration in the 1962 Amazing Fantasy film, introduced by legendary author Stan Lee.

Read Also
Dow Jones & S&P 500 Rally Takes A Breather, Nasdaq Manages To Close In Positive Territory Before US...
article-image

Lowy Institute Index

The Lowy Institute's report placed India ahead of the likes of Japan, Australia and Russia. The institute gave India the rating of 39.1 points.

This was greater than Japan's 38.9 points. This, however, was far lower than 72.7.

This is created after gauging 131 indicators. This includes factors like a state's or territory's ability to control how other states, non-state actors, and international events behave, known as its power. The Index, according to the institute, aims to gauge how well-equipped nations are to mould and adapt to their external surroundings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility': Anand Mahindra Reacts As India Becomes The 3rd Most...

'With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility': Anand Mahindra Reacts As India Becomes The 3rd Most...

Sun Pharma Shares Rally In Green: Company Stocks Soar Despite Lab Test Fiasco

Sun Pharma Shares Rally In Green: Company Stocks Soar Despite Lab Test Fiasco

SD Retail IPO Listing: Public Issue Hits Upper Circuit After Decent Listing With 10% Premium On NSE

SD Retail IPO Listing: Public Issue Hits Upper Circuit After Decent Listing With 10% Premium On NSE

India Hikes Minimum Wage, But How Does It Compare With Other Countries?

India Hikes Minimum Wage, But How Does It Compare With Other Countries?

Ankush Sachdeva: Who Is The IITian And Youngest To Make It To The Hurun's U-35 Indian Entrepreneur...

Ankush Sachdeva: Who Is The IITian And Youngest To Make It To The Hurun's U-35 Indian Entrepreneur...