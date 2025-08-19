 Luggage Will Be Weighed At Railway Stations Like Airports – Know The Baggage Rules For Each Coach
Luggage Will Be Weighed At Railway Stations Like Airports – Know The Baggage Rules For Each Coach

Indian Railways will weigh luggage at major stations like airports. Each travel class has fixed baggage limits, and excess luggage will attract extra charges. The rule ensures passenger safety and comfort.

New Delhi: Every day, millions of passengers travel by train in India. To improve safety and passenger convenience, Indian Railways is bringing a big change. Just like at airports, luggage will now be weighed at major railway stations. If passengers carry more than the allowed limit, they will have to pay extra charges, similar to air travel.

Starting from Major Stations in Prayagraj Division

The North Central Railway has decided to begin this system from key stations in the Prayagraj division. These include Prayagraj Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Subedarganj, Kanpur Central, Mirzapur, Tundla, Aligarh Junction, Govindpuri, and Etawah stations. Soon, electronic luggage machines will be installed here. Passengers will have to get their bags weighed before entering the platform.

Size of Bags Will Also Be Checked

Railways has clarified that not only the weight but also the size of the bags will be checked. If a bag is too big and occupies extra space inside the coach, the passenger may face a penalty. This means even if the weight is within the limit, oversized baggage can still cause problems.

How Much Luggage Is Allowed in Each Class?

Indian Railways has fixed free luggage limits depending on the travel class:

First AC: Up to 70 kg

Second AC: Up to 50 kg

Third AC: Up to 40 kg

Sleeper Class: Up to 40 kg

General/Second Sitting: Up to 35 kg

Passengers are allowed to carry up to 10 kg more than the limit without booking. But if luggage exceeds that, they must book it as “luggage” at the station counter.

Penalty for Excess Luggage

If a passenger is found with luggage beyond the booking limit, they will have to pay a penalty. This fine will be 1.5 times higher than the normal luggage rate. So, carrying extra baggage without booking can become costly.

Why This Rule Is Important

According to railway officials, this rule is designed to ensure passenger safety and comfort. Many travelers carry excessive luggage, causing inconvenience to others and creating safety risks. By enforcing luggage control, Indian Railways aims to manage crowds better, especially during festivals and summer holidays.

