Mahindra & Mahindra Sees A Bumper 24% Rise In Auto Sales For September

A new month has brought about new hopes and aspirations, and with this also arrives the tranche of crucial data on the previous month's 'Auto Sales' data. The data for the cumulative sales made by various Indian motor companies are trickling in.

M&M Passenger Vehicle Sales

One of the biggest names in the Indian motors sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, published its monthly reports for the month of September.

A cumulative jump of a mammoth 101.92 per cent in the sale of farm equipment was observed in September. | Mahindra

As per the exchange filing, the company sold a total of 51,062 units of passenger vehicles in September 2024. This marked an increase from the total sale of 41,267 units in September 2023. This resulted in a 24 per cent year-on-year growth in the sale of PVs.

When we look at the total sales made in the previous month of August, the motor company sold a total of 43,277 units. This resulted in a rise of 17.98 per cent in their numbers on a month-on-month basis.

Farm Equipment Sales

In addition, when it comes to the sale of farm equipment, including tractors, the company sold a total of 44,256 units in September of FY25. This is much greater than a total of 21,917 units sold in the whole of August (FY25). This resulted in the cumulative jump of a mammoth 101.92 per cent in the sale of farm equipment on a month-on-month basis.

Company Statement

In a statement issued in the exchange filing, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, said, “We sold 51,062 SUVs in September, a growth of 24% and 87839 total vehicles, a growth of 16%. This month we launched the all-new VEERO in the LCV<3.5ton segment, based on India’s first multi-energy modular CV platform. With best-in-class mileage, exceptional performance, industry leading safety features, enhanced occupant protection and a premium cabin experience, VEERO is set to disrupt the LCV<3.5ton space and has received a very positive response from the market. As we enter into the festivities of Navratri, we open bookings for the much-awaited Thar RoXX on 3rd October.”