Kart Flips With Its 'Bewakoof' Sale Punch Line

Mumbai: In a curious display of how to score a self-goal, Flipkart decided to spice things up by labeling Indian husbands as “aalsi” (lazy), “kambakkht” (wretched), and “bewakoof” (stupid) in a promotional video for their “Big Billion Days” sale.

Honestly, if you were trying to charm a chunk of shoppers, calling them a bunch of lazy losers is probably not the best strategy. But hey, who are we to judge? The now-infamous animated clip suggested that wives sneakily purchase handbags from Flipkart without their husbands catching on. Because, clearly, the biggest challenge in a marriage isn’t communication — it is hiding your shopping habits from your “bewakoof” partner.

It’s hard to say what’s more absurd: the idea that women need to hide their purchases or that husbands are so clueless they wouldn’t notice a new handbag. Predictably, the NCM India Council for Men Affairs, a men’s rights group, went into full throttle. They branded the content “toxic” and “misandrist,” prompting Flipkart to issue a hasty apology, claiming the video was a mistake. Maybe their marketing team thought it was just a joke, but when you’re serving up snarky comments about husbands like they’re hors d'oeuvres, it’s bound to leave a sour taste in someone’s mouth.

Flipkart’s “oops” moment raises the question: if husbands are “aalsi,” what about the single guys, the engaged ones, or even those in committed relationships? Are they not equally “bewakoof”? Perhaps the marketing team was so engrossed in making wives laugh that they forgot men are also customers—who might have money to spend on their own gadgets and gizmos! Once the backlash hit the ceiling, the e-commerce giant scrambled to save face faster than you can say “misandry.” Their swift action to pull the video off social media was commendable, but the damage was done.

Social media users were quick to accuse Flipkart of playing favorites and cornering men, all the while promoting a brand that insulted half of its audience. Now, as Flipkart tries to rebuild trust, one can’t help but wonder if this whole debacle serves as a reminder that sensitivity matters in marketing.

In this age of social media, where a misstep can turn into a trending outrage overnight, it might be wiser to think twice before poking fun at anyone — especially when it comes to gender portrayals. After all, husbands may be “aalsi,” but they also have the power to click “unfollow” and “unsubscribe” in a heartbeat.