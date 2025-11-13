 The Culture Of Violence Must End — Reclaiming Gandhi’s Path Of Non-Violence In A Turbulent World
e-Paper Get App
HomeAnalysisThe Culture Of Violence Must End — Reclaiming Gandhi’s Path Of Non-Violence In A Turbulent World

The Culture Of Violence Must End — Reclaiming Gandhi’s Path Of Non-Violence In A Turbulent World

With the growing number of mass shooting incidents happening across major powerful countries in the recent past, there is an environment of fear and anguish all across the world. Everyone will have their own assessment and opinion of these incidents.

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj jiUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 04:26 AM IST
article-image
Violence breeds fear, not justice — society must embrace Gandhian non-violence and value education to heal global unrest | Representational Image

With the growing number of mass shooting incidents happening across major powerful countries in the recent past, there is an environment of fear and anguish all across the world. Everyone will have their own assessment and opinion of these incidents.

However, what we, as a society, need to understand is that these acts should be opposed by the masses in a louder way so that it reaches policymakers who actually have the power to stop such incidents.

We all know that religious beliefs greatly influence our perceptions and attitudes. Hence, the commonly held belief that violence is justified to obtain your rightful due, or for victory of good over evil, and its corollary that good has to be more violent than evil so as to defeat it, need to be re-considered.

Because if we as a society encourage this wrong belief, then it would mean that a person driven by might would be considered to be right, and many young people, who have seen their families suffer a life of suppression and exploitation, will look at violence as the only way to make their voices heard.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Agra Court To Hear Sedition Case Against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Over Remarks On Farmers; Revision Petition Accepted
Uttar Pradesh News: Agra Court To Hear Sedition Case Against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Over Remarks On Farmers; Revision Petition Accepted
Uttar Pradesh News: Lucknow's KGMU Opens New Robotic Operation Theatre Complex At Shatabdi Bhawan To Expand Affordable Robotic Surgeries In State
Uttar Pradesh News: Lucknow's KGMU Opens New Robotic Operation Theatre Complex At Shatabdi Bhawan To Expand Affordable Robotic Surgeries In State
Bombay HC Increases Divorced Wife’s Maintenance From ₹50,000 To ₹3.5 Lakh; Slams Businessman For Concealing ₹1,000 Crore Empire
Bombay HC Increases Divorced Wife’s Maintenance From ₹50,000 To ₹3.5 Lakh; Slams Businessman For Concealing ₹1,000 Crore Empire
Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Identify 3 New 90-Acre Sites For SGNP Encroacher Rehabilitation; Expresses Displeasure Over Delays
Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Identify 3 New 90-Acre Sites For SGNP Encroacher Rehabilitation; Expresses Displeasure Over Delays

Unfortunately, today such youth are continuously being 'misguided' by people and organisations with vested interests, alien ideologies, commercial cinema, television and the Internet, which justify and glorify the culture of violence to avenge the 'wrong'.

Gandhiji showed us that non-violence could be the basis for a collective response to achieve social or political goals. He also spoke extensively on the need to imbibe non-violence at an individual level, in thought and in action. This can be best achieved through early education within the family first, then the school, and finally society at large.

Education must, thus, become the central objective in our society, as all subsequent behaviour or action by individuals would be influenced by it. Today the need of the hour is to create a mass awareness among people to accept each other’s opinions or actions and live in harmony with each other. People in power should realise that value-building, especially among the youth, is the biggest call of our times.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 9,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Culture Of Violence Must End — Reclaiming Gandhi’s Path Of Non-Violence In A Turbulent World

The Culture Of Violence Must End — Reclaiming Gandhi’s Path Of Non-Violence In A Turbulent World

Delhi Red Fort Blast Rekindles Old Fears — India’s Fight Against Evolving Terror Must Balance...

Delhi Red Fort Blast Rekindles Old Fears — India’s Fight Against Evolving Terror Must Balance...

BRICS Must Support Global South To Keep UNFCCC Alive

BRICS Must Support Global South To Keep UNFCCC Alive

Women’s Quota Deferred, Justice Denied

Women’s Quota Deferred, Justice Denied

Why Is The BJP Going Soft On Ajit Pawar Despite Multiple Allegations?

Why Is The BJP Going Soft On Ajit Pawar Despite Multiple Allegations?