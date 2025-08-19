 MTNL Loan Default Swells To ₹8,659 Crore, Total Debt Crosses ₹34,500 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMTNL Loan Default Swells To ₹8,659 Crore, Total Debt Crosses ₹34,500 Crore

MTNL Loan Default Swells To ₹8,659 Crore, Total Debt Crosses ₹34,500 Crore

MTNL’s bank loan default rose to Rs 8,659 crore in July, pushing total debt above Rs 34,500 crore. The company also missed a bond interest payment, though government guarantees offer investor protection.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 09:54 AM IST
article-image
Bank defaults pile up. |

Mumbai: State-run telecom company Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) has reported that its bank loan default reached Rs 8,659 crore at the end of July 2025, according to a regulatory filing.

The company owes large sums to several banks, with the biggest defaults being Rs 3,768 crore to Union Bank of India, Rs 2,455 crore to Indian Overseas Bank, and Rs 1,131 crore to Bank of India. Smaller defaults were also reported to Punjab National Bank (Rs 478 crore), State Bank of India (Rs 363 crore), UCO Bank (Rs 276 crore) and Punjab & Sind Bank (Rs 186 crore).

The defaults happened between August 2024 and February 2025.

Read Also
Telecom Operator MTNL Defaults On ₹8,585 Crore Loans to 7 PSU Banks
article-image

Overall debt burden

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals

MTNL’s total debt has now touched a massive Rs 34,577 crore. This includes:

- Rs 8,659 crore of bank loans,

- Rs 24,071 crore of sovereign guarantee bonds, and

- Rs 1,921 crore loan taken for paying interest on those bonds.

At the end of March 2025, MTNL had already reported a bank loan default of Rs 8,346 crore, which has now grown further.

Trouble with bond payments

Adding to its troubles, MTNL also recently failed to pay interest on its Bond Series VIIIB, due on 24 August 2025. The bond carries an interest rate of 7.61 percent.

As per its agreement with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Beacon Trusteeship Ltd, MTNL is required to deposit enough money in an escrow account with Bank of India 10 days before the due date. However, it could not do so this time.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Salaries Of 400 MTNL Security Guards Pending Since December 2024; Guards Raise...
article-image

Government backing crucial

Despite these payment failures, MTNL has said that all of its bonds are sovereign-guaranteed, meaning the Government of India is legally obliged to cover the payments if the company cannot.

This assurance provides some comfort to investors, but the rising defaults highlight the deep financial stress faced by the state-owned telecom operator.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cabinet Approves Airport At Kota-Bundi In Rajasthan For ₹1,507 Crore

Cabinet Approves Airport At Kota-Bundi In Rajasthan For ₹1,507 Crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Place GST Rate Overhaul Proposal On August 20

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Place GST Rate Overhaul Proposal On August 20

Banks Sanction ₹62,791 Crore To 2.75 Lakh Beneficiaries Under Stand-Up India Scheme

Banks Sanction ₹62,791 Crore To 2.75 Lakh Beneficiaries Under Stand-Up India Scheme

US Tariffs Unlikely To Hurt India’s Long-Term Growth, Says S&P After Sovereign Rating Upgrade

US Tariffs Unlikely To Hurt India’s Long-Term Growth, Says S&P After Sovereign Rating Upgrade

Air India To Procure SAF From IOCL’s Panipat Refinery, India’s First ISCC-CORSIA Certified...

Air India To Procure SAF From IOCL’s Panipat Refinery, India’s First ISCC-CORSIA Certified...