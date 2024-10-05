Navratri 2024: No Stag Entry At Garba Events, Bouncers Deployed | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The visitors and the participants seeking entry at garba events in the city are required to show passes and identity cards. Men need to be accompanied by women to get entry. Some organisers have deployed bouncers to deal with uncouth visitors. In some cases, only members of organising body can participate and others can only be part of the audience.

Rekha Sharma, who has been organising Shambhavi Garba Mahotsav at Manas Udyan near Gufa Mandir for 18 years said entry would only be through passes and IDs. About 99% of participants are women. “So, we have deployed 10 bouncers for their safety,” she said, adding, “we have also obtained permission from the local police station and police control room.”

Sharma said 100 volunteers would take care of management. The participants have been practising for past one month and the event will take place from October 6-8. At Bhojpal Garba Mahotsava on Jamboori Maidan, passes are priced at Rs 299 per couple with a condition that one of the two has to be a woman.

Sunil Yadav from management team said ID cards like Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter card, driving licence would be needed for entry. “We will apply tilak on the forehead of all entrants. This is a spiritual and religious event not a bar,” he said. The garba event that on Saturday will continue till October 10.

Shree Gujarati Samaj executive committee member Hemant Vora said only members would be allowed. “Our event is meant for our community but we do allow others to witness the event after paying Rs 50 per person and producing a valid ID card. No man will be given entry alone,” he said.

Ban film songs

Shri Hindu Utsav Samiti has objected to garba being performed on the tune of film songs at some events. Committee general secretary Subodh Jain said film songs played at religious event was akin to mocking Hindu religion. He urged the administration to stop such events.