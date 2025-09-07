Mumbai Police Launch Probe After Sahar Airport & Nair Hospital Receive Bomb Threat Emails

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police launched a probe after Sahar Airport and Nair Hospital received threatening emails.
According to officials, the email claimed that a bomb had been planted inside the airport’s washroom. Following the alert, security forces, along with the bomb detection and disposal squad, conducted thorough checks at both the airport and the hospital. However, no suspicious object was found.
Police have confirmed that the email appears to have been sent from a fake ID. The cyber cell has been roped in to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender.
Authorities have stated that while nothing suspicious has been detected so far, security has been heightened at sensitive locations in the city as a precautionary measure.
