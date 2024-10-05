'Maa Katyayani Helped Me Come Out Of A Dark Space': Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla On Significance Of Navratri In Her Life (Exclusive)

Samridhii Shukla, who plays Abhira in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, speaks about the spiritual aspect of Navratri and how the festival resonates with her personal and professional journey.

Navratri, for Samridhii, is a blend of celebration and spirituality. She says, "I think it's a time for celebration and spirituality. During this time, I get to see the vibrant colors of the festivities. Spiritually, I remember Maa Katyayani, who I feel played a significant role in my life last year. Each day is dedicated to a different form of Devi, and Maa Katyayani, in particular, fulfilled my wishes at a time when I needed it most, helping me out of a very dark space. I believe that Devi maa has a lot of power."

The connection she has with Maa Katyayani, especially during a challenging period, emphasizes the powerful spiritual bond that she experiences during this festival.

Samridhii finds meaning in Navratri's theme of the victory of good over evil, relating it to personal and professional growth. She shares, "I think every celebration and festival is ultimately about the victory of good over evil. Good and evil could represent habits that we want to change. For example, getting rid of 'evil' could mean eliminating bad habits like neglecting self-care, not getting enough sleep, or not eating properly, and replacing them with good habits like eating healthy, living well, staying connected, being with people, and spreading positivity. I believe that's what all festivals are about—the emphasis on positivity, which we need the most. Professionally, of course, there are good and bad aspects, such as things you want to improve in your acting journey—whether it’s nailing specific expressions or perfecting certain skills. It’s not so much about good versus evil, but about striving to become a better version of oneself."

Whether it's eliminating negative habits or striving for improvement in her acting, she believes that the essence of Navratri is about embracing positivity and continuous self-improvement.