 'Despite Being Lead Of No 1 Show...' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla On Working With Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly
Samridhii Shukla and Rupali Ganguly recently shot for an integration episode of their shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa and shared pictures of the same on their respective social media handles. Samridhii spoke about her experience of working with Rupali in a recent interview.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 07:43 PM IST
article-image

Both Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa have been the forerunnners on the TRP charts for quite some time now and the leading ladies of both the shows; Samridhii Shukla and Rupali Ganguly recently shot for an integration episode of the show together. After shooting for the episode together, Samridhii was quizzed about her experience of working with the Anupamaa fame and she was seen heaping praises on the actress.

Speaking about the same to Bollywood Life, Samridhii, who essays the character of Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai praised Rupali's humility and stated that she is a very warm and welcoming person. The actress says, ''We haven't started shooting yet. We shot for the promos. But, I have met her 2-3 times and it has been nothing short of wonderful. She despite being so popular, talented and being the lead of the number 1 show, she was so welcoming. She is very warm and her energy is really nice. I am looking forward to shooting more with her and today will be our first shoot together."

For the uninformed, Samridhii and Rupali will be shooting for a Rakhi special integration episode of both their shows; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. Pictures of the same were uploaded by Directors Kut production on their Instagram handle. Both the actresses were seen dressed up in Rajasthani outfits in these pictures.

