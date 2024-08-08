Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming: Rohit Agrees To Be Head Of Poddar Firm If Dadi Gets Abhira & Armaan Married

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a TRP topper ever since its inception. Currently helmed by Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla, the current track of the show revolves around Armaan and Abhira's struggles to convince Dadi sa to get them married. On the other hand, Rohit's return in the Poddar house too has stirred a lot of emotions and high voltage drama.

armaan calling abhira sharma ji is my new favourite thing #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/vIlmMRCXSO — sneha 🪩 radha jaan dayyy (@literaldrama) August 8, 2024

In the episode of the show today, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) was seen planning a date for him and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani), who has vouched to get Armaan back and keep Abhira away from him overhears this conversation. She later pretends of having a headache and Rohit (Romit Raaj) asks her if he can get a medicine. However, she insists on visiting her family doctor and Rohit tags along. She brings him to the restaurant Armaan planned a date for Abhira in. As the duo is engaged in a romantic dance, Abhira and Armaan to come there and are shocked to see Rohit and Ruhi. Rohit, initially hesistant on believing the reason behind Ruhi booking a table in the same restaurant later on goes ahead to confront Armaan and Abhira and throws their plates away in a fit of rage, accusing Armaan of purposely trying to spoil his date with Ruhi.

In the upcoming episode of the show tommorow, Dadi sa will declare Rohit as the new head of the Poddar firm. However, Rohit lays a condition to accept the responsibility and tells Dadi sa that he will only take on the role if Dadi sa gets Armaan and Abhira married. This leaves the Poddars shocked.