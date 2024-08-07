 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan To Announce His Wedding With Abhira & Leave Poddar House, Latter Tries To Stop Him (Exclusive)
In the upcoming episodes of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan will be seen revolting against Dadi sa.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 06:56 PM IST
article-image

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently witnessing its fourth generation. Helmed by Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla, the current track of the show revolves around Armaan anmd Abhira fight for their love but Dadi sa has been totally against the same.

article-image

The Free Press Journal has now learnt of an exclusive update on the upcoming track of the show. In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan who has been fighting against Dadi sa for the acceptance of his love story with Abhira will be seen taking a drastic measure. Tired of Dadi sa's constant disapproval and scheming, Armaan will decide to revolt and fight back. As a result of the same, during the Teej celebrations in the house, Armaan will announce his wedding with Abhira and will go ahead to state that he will leave the Poddar house to be with Abhira. He will be seen telling that he is tired of proving his love again and again and that he will now marry Abhira. As Armaan is all set to leave after saying all of this, Abhira tries to stop him from going against Dadi sa. However, Armaan refuses to listen this time. He tells Abhira that he will wait for her at a given spot and then leaves the Poddar house.

Not just Abhira, but all the Poddars are then in a sense of shock and disbelief. While Armaan has decided to take a firm stand for Abhira this time around, whether or not Abhira too turns up will be something that the audience will be excited to witness.

article-image
