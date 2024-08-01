TRP Stars: Kanwar Dhillon, Neha Hasrora's Udne Ki Aasha BEATS Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the dictionary of every television enthusiast, Thursdays translate to TRP days and The Free Press Journal, every week, brings to you the list of the shows that have managed to gain the top 5 spots on the TRP charts this week. While Kanwar Dhillon's Udne Ki Aasha has seen its best performance this week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has further slipped.

No.5: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ever since a new leap has been introduced in the show and Shakti Arora has called it quits, the viewers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin seem to be drifting apart. The show however has managed to be on the 5th spot for a few weeks now and has secured 2.1 points. While Bhavika Sharma has been retained in the show post leap, Hitesh Bharadwaj has replaced Shakti Arora.

No.4: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Slipped from the third spot last week to the fourth spot this week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen a visible downfall in terms of the viewership. However, with 2.1 points, the ratings of the show still remain the same. Helmed by Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, the current story line of the show witnesses the unfolding of Abhira and Armaan's much anticipated love saga.

No.3: Udne Ki Aasha:

Led by Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Hasrora, Udne Ki Aasha is here to rise on the TRP charts week after week. While the show has been performing exceptionally well ever since its inception, this week, it has gone ahead to out do Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on the TRP charts.

No.2: Jhanak:

Another relatively new show that is here to stay is Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja's Jhanak. The current story line of the show witnesses high voltage drama and as a result of the same, the ratings of the show have been increasing with every week. This week too, the show, outdoing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has secured the second spot with 2.2 points on the TRP charts.

No.1: Anupamaa:

Like every other week, Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa remains invincible on the numero uno spot with 2.5 points. Looks like the current leap and the change in story line is working well in the favour of the show.

Other than the above mentioned shows, while Laughter Chef continues to be the number one show on Colors TV, Shiv Shakti Tap, Tyaag Aur Tandav has entered the top 10 race again. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and Kundali Bhagya's performance has relatively improved too.