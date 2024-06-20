'Post Pandya Store Everything Has Been Steady, Hope It Multiplies With Udne Ki Aasha': Kanwar Dhillon (Exclusive)

Actor Kanwar Dhillon, who plays the role of Sachin Deshmukh in Rahul Tewary & Rolling Tales Production’s Udne Ki Aasha on Star Plus, says that he has had an amazing journey. He adds that he is very satisfied with the way his career has panned out.

“My career journey so far has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride, to be honest, but a rather satisfying one for a boy who started out at 18 or 19 with a negative role. Starting out with the Buddy Project and then Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, and eventually doing my first lead role with Do Dil Ek Jaan and Hum Hain Naa all the shows I've done have been amazing. It's been a great journey. When I sit back and look, I don't know how I managed my college with my shoots and eventually, graduated while shooting. If I had to do that now, I don't think I could. The drive and passion I had for my craft when I started young were something else. When I think about how I did it, I don't know, but I think passion brought me here. After twelve fruitful years in this industry, I think I'm in a good place,” he says.

He adds, “I've seen success, failure, working round the clock, and then sitting at home without work, or rather not taking up work because I've always been choosy. From my early days, I've seen it all, and it's taught me a lot. It's taught me to respect my work, value my craft, and give it my all when I get the opportunity. And that's what I try to do—make the most of it. Touch wood, post-Pandya Store everything has been rock steady, and I hope it continues with Udne Ki Asha and multiplies into bigger and better opportunities in the future.”

Udne Ki Aasha stars Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Hasrora in the lead roles and the show has been a constant on the 5th spot on the TRP charts for weeks.