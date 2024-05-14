Ayesha Singh Opens Up On Working With Kanwar Dhillon In Udne Ki Aasha: 'He Was Always In His Zone For The Character' (EXCLUSIVE)

Ayesha Singh |

Ayesha Singh is one of the most popular faces in Television. The actress has captured hearts with her portrayal of Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and has graced the screens once again. She played her character again in the show Udne Ki Aasha, which starred Kanwar Dhillon (Sachin) and Neha Harsora (Sailee).

Ayesha has received much love and appreciation from fans for her character in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Speaking about her experience she said, “ The experience with Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein has been amazing. I still receive messages filled with love, and it's a unique experience that's hard to put into words.”

Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha is set in a Marathi backdrop, it depicts the tale of Sachin and Sailee and also the intricacies of the relationships and equations. Furthermore, talking about being a part of the show, and working with Kanwar, she said, “While promoting the show with Kanwar, I felt a sense of thrill and responsibility. I had worked hard on the show, hoping it would open doors of opportunities for me. The opening and shooting went smoothly, and everyone enjoyed it. Kanwar is a fun person to work with, and he was in his zone for the new character he was trying. It was fun to watch him perform. It was a great experience for me to be a spokesperson for the event. Returning to the site and using everything again felt wonderful as if I were reliving life for a day. I had a great time, and I'm happy to say that the audience response was positive and everyone was excited.”

Earlier, the beauty has treated fans by sharing a sneak peek into her new venture through a lively video posted on her Instagram account, and also some pictures from sets. The show Udne Ki Aasha is produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary and is now streaming on Star Plus.