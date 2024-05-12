Mother’s Day Special: Ayesha Singh On Bond With Her Mother, Life Lessons, Celebrations & More (EXCLUSIVE)

Ayesha Singh with mother Hansu Singh |

Ayesha Singh embarked on her acting journey with determination and passion. Her breakout role came with the character of Sai Joshi in the popular television series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where she showcased her acting prowess and won hearts with her portrayal of a strong and resilient protagonist.

In a candid chat with The Free Press Journal, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Ayesha spoke about mother-daughter bonding, her influence and impact in life with life lessons and advice, her lovely message to her mother, and more. Excerpts:

How has your bond with your mother influenced your journey?

It's been wonderful spending time with my mother. We share a lot of emotions and love for each other, but what I have learned from her is to always speak my mind and stand up for myself. I never hold back when I'm with her, even if we disagree on something. As we grow up, it's our turn to help parents adapt to the world. My mom is open-minded and constantly learning. She even joins us on trips, creating a special bond between us.

Can you recall a specific moment with your mother that has left a lasting impact on you?

My father used to work as a government officer, his work required frequent transfers. So my mother sacrificed a lot to ensure that my siblings and I could stay in one place and have a stable education. One day, I got fascinated by fancy things at a friend's birthday party and started asking my mother for them. She told me to grow up, study hard, get a job, and buy those things for myself. I realised I had done nothing to earn those things and she had worked hard to provide us with a comfortable life.

How do you and your mother celebrate Mother's Day?

We live separately because of work, and our parents reside in Agra. On Mother's Day, if my mother is visiting, we make sure that all the cousins give something special to our respective mothers. We decorate the house and wear crowns, pretending to be kings and queens. We celebrate this day in a small but meaningful way and show our love and respect for our mothers. Even when we are away from them, we send them hampers and greet them in the morning.

What advice or life lessons have you learned from your mother?

While growing up, she kept telling me that you cannot get married unless you are not earning and settled. She used to say, ‘We are not getting you married. There is no restriction in falling in love, but you cannot get married if you are not well off.’ She asked me to be financially sound and become a responsible person. These are some life lessons she has imparted to us over the years.

Ayesha Singh with family |

How do you and your mother maintain a strong bond despite the demands of your busy work schedules?

With this busy schedule, it becomes difficult to call her every day. It’s long working hours and later sleep hours, so it becomes challenging. Sometimes, I get up early to connect with them; sometimes, they stay awake to communicate with me. So, if you want to stay connected with parents and kids, patience and understanding are a must; it comes with time.

What qualities or values do you admire most in your mother, and how do you strive to emulate them in your life?

I think she has faith in God and life as such. I have seen my mom, and there have been tough times. My father has been working, and he is far from us. So I have never seen her crow or irritated. In every challenging situation, she always says that everything will be fine. So, I would love to learn that faith from her. It isn't easy to hold on to that path in our time.

Finally, what message would you like to send your mother on this Mother's Day?

Thank you, for making me who I am today. Any kindness, generosity, or positivity that I exhibit comes from you. I promise to always love and never disappoint you.