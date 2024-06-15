'Cruel, Disgusting': Anupamaa Actor Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola SLAMMED For Dropping Kitten In Viral Reel (VIDEO)

Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola is getting slammed on social media for one of her reels in which she is seen dropping a cat. The said video is being widely circulated on X and netizens have been criticising her for the 'insensitive' act.

In the now-viral video, Akanksha is seen comparing a kitten to a kid. She is seen holding a white kitten in her hands, kissing it and then dropping it on the ground.

Before the 'disgusting' act, Akanksha is heard saying in the video, "Billi ke bacche insaan ke bacche se zyada acche aur mazedaar hote hai. Main batati hu kyu... Aap din bhar inhe pappi kar sakte ho, aur jab ye natak kare ya kaatne lage, toh aap inhe aise pakad ke kahi pe bhi chod sakte hai."

It may be mentioned that Akanksha often shares reels with her kitten on Instagram. However, this particular video has not gone down well with netizens.

Soon after the video surfaced, netizens lashed out at Akanksha and called her 'animal abuser'. A user wrote on X, "This is so disgusting how someone can do dis with innocent voiceless souljust 4 attention, claiming urself as a animal lover. Imagine what she must be doing routinely with d small baby."

Another wrote, "She is Akanksha Chamola, an actress, and she is making a reel dropping a kitten. Such acts are really stupid and just for showing off. You're spreading a wrong message. Please, let's not do this. Always promote compassion. #CompassionNotCruelty #AnimalWelfare #BeKindAlways."

"Hadhh haii yarrr... They are also living beings, fun krne ke liye nhi hote ye sabh," read another comment.

D way she is jst dropping this small baby for so called fun reel is so ridiculous🙄Thank God there r mny sane insta people who condemned this reel n d cruelty with d small baby&finally d celebs wife had to delete this😡

However, a section of users also suggested that cats' bodies are built to survive high falls and came out in support of Akanksha. She is yet to respond to the criticism. Also, it is not known when the video was shared by Akanksha.

Akanksha is also an actress. She has been a part of shows like Swaragini: Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and Bhootu. However, she has been away from the small screens since the last seven years. Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot in 2016 in Kanpur.

