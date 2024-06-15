Rupali Ganguly SLAMS Troll Who Accused Her Of Paid PR For 'Downgrading' Gaurav Khanna Over His Wife's Viral Kitten Video

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly reacted to co-star Gaurav Khanna's wife actress Akanksha Chamola's viral video in which she is seen dropping her kitten. For the unawares, Akanksha is getting slammed on social media for the 'insensitive' act. It is not known when she posted the video, however, it is now being widely circulated on X.

The piece of news also led to a fan war on social media. Yes, you read that right! Fans of Rupali and Gaurav often engage in verbal spats on X. On Saturday (June 15), soon after Akanksha's said video went viral, a section of users slammed her for the video and also called the act 'disgusting'. However, others came out in her support and also explained how cats are built to survive high falls.

On X, reacting to the news of Akanksha's video, a user wrote, "Please make it clear that how much you have been paid by @TheRupali PR team to downgrade #Gauravkhanna and his wife. You are the most cruel and disgusting for insulting #AkankshaChamola who has nothing to do with crap #Anupamaa show."

However, Rupali was in no mood to ignore the post. In response, she wrote, "Why don’t you come and meet me and then you can happily ask me this 🙏🏻 Jai Mata Di."

As several fans of Gaurav claimed that Rupali's fans have purposely shared the video and that they tried to spread against the actor and his wife, Rupali also urged her followers not to drag family members in between.

In another post on X, Rupali wrote, "Requesting everyone to let the positives not be overshadowed by the negativity 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Also please DO NOT drag the families into the regular slamfests 🙏🏻 Pulling down a vegan animal lover who has given a home to the homeless fur babies will hurt the very cause of animal welfare that I so believe in."

She added, "Request you all to maintain a little kindness and decorum 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#bekind."

Akanksha made headlines after her video surfaced in which she is seen comparing a kitten to a kid. She is seen holding a white kitten in her hands, kissing it and then dropping it on the ground.

Before the act, Akanksha is heard saying in the video, "Billi ke bacche insaan ke bacche se zyada acche aur mazedaar hote hai. Main batati hu kyu... Aap din bhar inhe pappi kar sakte ho, aur jab ye natak kare ya kaatne lage, toh aap inhe aise pakad ke kahi pe bhi chod sakte hai."

Several users strongly reacted to the now-viral video and criticised Akanksha for the act.

It may be mentioned that Akanksha often shares reels with her kitten on Instagram. However, this particular video has not gone down well with netizens. She is yet to respond to the criticism.

Akanksha has been a part of shows like Swaragini: Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and Bhootu. However, she has been away from the small screens since the last seven years. Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot in 2016.