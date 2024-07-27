Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Samridhii Shukla On Shooting Dream Sequences For Show: ‘It Brings Bollywood To Television’ (Exclusive)

Actress Samridhii Shukla, who plays the role of Abhira in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, says that her fans loved the dream sequences in the show. She adds that the show has always been known for its stunning cinematography.

“I think the one where we were on the swing, Armaan and Abhira, that received a lot of love from the audience, and that was very beautifully shot also, and we had a lot of fun. Directors Kut Production is, of course, stunning in its visual quality. I always say it brings Bollywood to television. And it's beautiful, it gives you tears, love, it gives you songs, family, vibes. All that you expect from a masala-filled, blockbuster, family-oriented Bollywood film,” she says.

She adds, “Two to three times or more, depending on if there are festivals, a month we do these kinds of sequences which are visually appealing. And it is so cost-efficient also. I mean, our set is beautiful first of all. But when something happens, things absolutely transform. For example for the last sequence, I'm sitting in the Poddar hall which is now transformed into the Kabaddi stadium, Kabaddi ground. It is brilliant and so cost-efficient and it is so much optimisation of resources. Because we can't go outside. You know it's raining, we cannot. But if you watch it on TV, you wouldn't know that this is all done here, right here. Where we shoot every day. It's so efficient and it's so nice.”

Talking about another sequence, she says, "Like I remember this particular disco sequence we had and we had to dance and everything on stage. And because it was a disco, everything had to be silver, like disco balls. And to give it that look, we used silver paper plates, and it looked like discs, and I was like, this is brilliant, this is amazing. Until and unless you touch it, you will not understand what it is, but it looks the part, and it is so cost-effective and efficient and creative.”

Ask her what she loves about these sequences and she says, "I am happy and I enjoy it a lot because a dream sequence is usually a happy moment in Abhira and Armaan's life. It seems that their life has so many tumultuous ups and downs, that if anything happens, it will be a dream sequence, it will be a dream, it will be perfect and beautiful, with a lot of love and romance.”

Ask her if she would like to pass a message to her fans, and she says, “We are the favourite couple of the week, not just this week but for many weeks, and I will say this is only because of our dear and lovely audience who keep watching and loving us. We all are working hard, but we want you all to watch and support us like you always do by making edits. It helps our career so much and motivates us to keep doing better in our show. So not only love, but gratitude to each and every one of you.”