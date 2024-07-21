Shakti Arora Reveals His Stress Levels Are Low Post Exit From Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: 'I Am Relaxing, Having Fun'

Shakti Arora, a prominent name in the world of television went ahead to garner immense popularity with his previous stint in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Professor Ishaan. The actor however was replaced from the show a few months ago after a leap being introduced.

While fans of the actor have been missing him onscreen, Shakti, in a recent conversation with Filmi beat revealed how has his life been after the show. Stating his stress levels are now low, Shakti reveals that he is using this time to relax and have fun. Shakti says, ''I know, when I'll get a project, I won't get time. So, I'm just relaxing, having fun, and taking care of my health."

He further sheds light on his comeback on television and says, ''I am still contemplating on which project to pick next. I have a few offers in hand now and I am yet to finalise which one should I choose. I have no intention of sitting at home, I would rather pick up a project soon, something that is lucrative.''

For the uninformed, Shakti Arora was replaced by Hitesh Bharadwaj in the show. While Bhavika Sharma has been retained, the show has taken a 7 year leap.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Shakti had revealed how he had not been informed about his replacement by the makers of the show and that he learned of the same by the media reports.