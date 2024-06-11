Here's When Shakti Arora Will Shoot For His Last Episode In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Exclusive)...

Helmed by Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma, Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been in the news ever since a leap was announced. Not just the leap, it was also Shakti's exit from the show that broke the hearts of ardent fans of the show. While Shakti himself has now confirmed his exit, his fans are still looking for a ray of hope.

However, the actor himself had earlier, in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal had confirmed his exit and had also stated that there is no chance of the leap not happening now. Now, our well placed source close to the show has given us another scoop from the sets of the show. From what our source informs us, Shakti's track is likely to come to an end in a matter of few days. Our source says, ''The production is wrapping up with Shakti's track and he is likely to finish shooting by the 15th or the 16th of this month.''

Talking to us about the decision of the makers of GHKKPM coming as a shock to him, Shakti, in an exclusive chat with us had earlier told us, ''Honestly, it was not conveyed to me at all. I got to know of this from the media, the articles and the speculations. But when I read about the same, I knew something was cooking because there is never smoke without fire. Obviously such news is not directly conveyed and it is confidential most of the times because there are a lot of factors involved. But eventually, I knew it. However, I took it in the right spirit. I was not upset at all.''

As per reports, Hitesh Bharadwaj and Kaveri Priyam have been locked for the show as of now and Bhavika Sharma is now likely to retain and helm the show.