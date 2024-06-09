Did Bhavika Sharma Have Fallout With Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Production House? Actress REACTS To Exit Rumours (Exclusive)

Helmed by Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma, Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been the talk of the town off late. From Shakti Arora being replaced from the show to the news of Bhavika Sharma too calling it quits, the show has been a hot topic of discussion for every television enthusiast off late.

Well, Free Press Journal had exclusively reported about the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin planning to replace Bhavika from the show and being on a lookout for fresh faces to be roped in the show. We reached out to the actress to talk about the same and a few other things and she, in an exclusive chat with us spilled her heart out.

Clearing the air about her exit from the show, the actress set the record straight by stating that she is not quitting the show. Bhavika said, ''No, that is not true, I have been retained in the show, I am not quitting.''

Our well placed source had also informed us about an altercation between the actress and the production house which was possibly the reason behind the makers decision of replacing her. We asked Bhavika about the same and the actress said, ''No, this is wrong, aisa kuch bhi nahi hai. We had a conversation and a discussion on a very good note, nothing of this sort has happened yet.''

We asked the actress if she fears that the audience may not accept the show post leap as it had been with a few shows on the same channel, she said, ''Ofcourse there is a sense of nervousness because Ishvi have already made an audience of their own but we are not negative at all. We are going to begin the new journey on a very positive note and we really hope that the audience accepts the new cast as gracefully as it accepted the old cast. At that time too, the viewers took a little time to accept us. I think that is the drill, that is how television works, this is just a part of our job, so ye bhi ho jana chaiye.''

Talking about what can the audience accept from the story of the show post leap, Bhavika says, ''Obviously a new chapter of Savi's life is going to be explored. A new journey will begin, I cannot reveal much as of now and for that I would like the viewers to keep watching Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.''

Well, The Free Press Journal had earlier excluisvely reported about Aastha Sharma and Richa Rathore being offered the new lead of the show, however, with this conversation with the leading lady of the show herself, things do seem a tad bit dicey as of now.