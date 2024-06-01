After Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma To Also Be Replaced From Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? These Actresses Approached (Exclusive)

Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been making headlines owing to the forthcoming leap for a while now. Reports surrounding an impending leap in the show have been doing rounds for a while now. Recent buzz in the media states Shakti Arora will be quitting the show post leap while Bhavika Sharma will be retained in the show.

However, our well placed sources closley associated with the show have a different story to tell. Our source informs us that not just Shakti but even Bhavika may quit the show post leap. The source adds, 'Yes, the news of leap is true, Shakti is quitting the show since there is not much left with his part of the story. But we are also looking for a new female lead to helm the show. The makers are considering to replace Bhavika too.'' Further, talking more about the faces in contention , the source informs, ''Aastha Sharma and Richa Rathore have been approached to play the female lead as of now. However, nothing is fixed yet. The makers and the team are still looking for people and no one is finalised yet.'' The source also mentions, ''This decision may be taken or may be cancelled too, like the leap was cancelled last time but then has been announced again.''

For the unversed, Aastha Sharma was last seen in Colors TV's show 'Neerja: Ek Nayi Pehchaan,' whereas, Richa Rathore was last seen in Zee TV's show Rabb Se Hai Dua.

While there is no official confirmation on this news yet, the impending leap of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has enraged ardent fans of the show.