 Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin DETHRONES Hiba Nawab's Jhanak, Back To Second Spot
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin DETHRONES Hiba Nawab's Jhanak, Back To Second Spot

Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin DETHRONES Hiba Nawab's Jhanak, Back To Second Spot

Free Press Journal is back with the updated TRP rankings of your favourite TV shows for this week.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 07:07 PM IST
article-image

Thursdays are TRP days for every television enthusiast. The Free Press Journal presents a round-up of the top five shows this week, along with those that have made a comeback on the TRP charts and those that have ousted. Star Plus' shows however seem to be dominating the top 5 spots on the TRP charts this week.

No.5: Udne Ki Aasha:

Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Hasrora's Udne Ki Aasha has maintained its stance on the fifth spot this week too. The show has scored 1.6 points this week, however, it lacks behind extensively from other shows on the list. As of now, the story of the show has been pretty progressive and is breaking the mold of a conventional daily soap, especially if compared to its contemporaries on the top 5 list.

Read Also
Ayesha Singh Opens Up On Working With Kanwar Dhillon In Udne Ki Aasha: 'He Was Always In His Zone...
article-image

No.4: Jhanak:

Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja's Jhanak has been dethroned from its initial second spot to the fourth spot this week. The show has witnessed a major dip in the ratings and has secured 1.9 points this week. Looks like the audience is finally realising, Jhanak, an educated girl, does not have to stay at a place she wants to run away from and that if not Kashmir, she has plenty of other places to go.

Read Also
Jhanak Actress Dolly Sohi Passes Away Hours After Sister Amandeep Sohi's Death
article-image

No.3: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

As much as we as viewers are hating the atrocities Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) is being put to, the current track seems to be working for the show. Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit starrer Yeh Rishta KYa Kehlata Hai is not just back to the third spot, but has seen a rise in the numbers too and has gone ahead to garner 2.0 points this week.

Read Also
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla Jumps In Joy As She Enjoys First Rains Of Mumbai With...
article-image

No.2: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Looks like, all the drama around Shakti's rumored exit from the show and the social media outrage that followed has worked wonders for the ratings of the show this week since it is back to its original second spot with 2.0 points this week.

Read Also
Here's What Abhishek Nigam Had To Say About His Viral Audition Video With Bhavika Sharma From GHKKPM...
article-image

No.1: Anupamaa:

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa remains invincible on the numero uno spot this week too with 2.2 points. However, the viewership of the show has seen a general dip. The current track of the show revolves around Anupamaa's stay in the USA and how she has been juggling between her personal and professional lives.

Read Also
Aashish Mehrotra On His Exit From Rupali Ganguly Starrer Anupamaa: 'I Haven't Quit But..'...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Rajinikanth Sets Out On Spiritual Journey; Refuses To Comment On Lok Sabha Elections 2024...

WATCH: Rajinikanth Sets Out On Spiritual Journey; Refuses To Comment On Lok Sabha Elections 2024...

Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin DETHRONES Hiba Nawab's Jhanak, Back To...

Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin DETHRONES Hiba Nawab's Jhanak, Back To...

Pratik Gandhi Suffers Injury, Gets Stitches During Gandhi Shoot: 'Ceramic Pot Fell On Me, It Is...

Pratik Gandhi Suffers Injury, Gets Stitches During Gandhi Shoot: 'Ceramic Pot Fell On Me, It Is...

The First Omen OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The First Omen OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Harvey Weinstein Case: Prosecutors Hint At Fresh Charges As More Women May Speak Out

Harvey Weinstein Case: Prosecutors Hint At Fresh Charges As More Women May Speak Out