Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin DETHRONES Hiba Nawab's Jhanak, Back To Second Spot

Thursdays are TRP days for every television enthusiast. The Free Press Journal presents a round-up of the top five shows this week, along with those that have made a comeback on the TRP charts and those that have ousted. Star Plus' shows however seem to be dominating the top 5 spots on the TRP charts this week.

No.5: Udne Ki Aasha:

Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Hasrora's Udne Ki Aasha has maintained its stance on the fifth spot this week too. The show has scored 1.6 points this week, however, it lacks behind extensively from other shows on the list. As of now, the story of the show has been pretty progressive and is breaking the mold of a conventional daily soap, especially if compared to its contemporaries on the top 5 list.

No.4: Jhanak:

Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja's Jhanak has been dethroned from its initial second spot to the fourth spot this week. The show has witnessed a major dip in the ratings and has secured 1.9 points this week. Looks like the audience is finally realising, Jhanak, an educated girl, does not have to stay at a place she wants to run away from and that if not Kashmir, she has plenty of other places to go.

No.3: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

As much as we as viewers are hating the atrocities Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) is being put to, the current track seems to be working for the show. Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit starrer Yeh Rishta KYa Kehlata Hai is not just back to the third spot, but has seen a rise in the numbers too and has gone ahead to garner 2.0 points this week.

No.2: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Looks like, all the drama around Shakti's rumored exit from the show and the social media outrage that followed has worked wonders for the ratings of the show this week since it is back to its original second spot with 2.0 points this week.

No.1: Anupamaa:

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa remains invincible on the numero uno spot this week too with 2.2 points. However, the viewership of the show has seen a general dip. The current track of the show revolves around Anupamaa's stay in the USA and how she has been juggling between her personal and professional lives.