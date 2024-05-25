Here's What Abhishek Nigam Had To Say About His Viral Audition Video With Bhavika Sharma From GHKKPM (Exclusive)

Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been an audience favourite ever since it’s inception. Initially helmed by Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently underwent a generation leap post which Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora were roped in to play the new leads of the show.

When the leap of the show was announced, long before Shakti Arora was roped in, Abhishek Nigam’s name was speculated to play the male lead of the show. Abhishek also did a mock shoot with Bhavika Sharma for the show, however, eventually, Shakti Arora was finalised for the show.

Recently, the news of GHKKPM undergoing yet another generation leap had been doing rounds on the internet. Rumours suggested that Shakti Arora would call it quits post the leap. Amidst all these rumours, a video of Abhishek Nigam and Bhavika Sharma from the mock shoot of GHKKPM earlier was leaked and speculations surrounding Abhishek replacing Shakti were at a peak.

This actor is the one who was going to play the role of Ishaan from the beginning before Shakti. (He was playing the role. It was an experimental performance with Bhavika.) they bring him back to the series? #GhumHaikisikeypyaarmeiin #ishvi #savi #ishaan pic.twitter.com/NFJGos3uvK — Bouchra Med (@bouchra_me601) May 18, 2024

Abhishek, who is already doing Sony TV’s show Pukaar opposite Sayli Salunkhe, opened up on the news of this viral video and revealed how did he react to this news when he was asked about the same. The actor, in an exclusive chat with us said, “Honestly, I got to know of this during the media interactions of Pukaar from you guys only (the media). We have shot for it long back when I actually auditioned for the show. I have not yet seen the video and I would love to see it. Apart from that, you know where I am and where you have to come and watch me. It is in Pukaar on Sony entertainment.”

Well, Abhishek will be making his comeback on television after his stint in Ali Baba came to an end. On the other hand, his costar Sayli Salunkhe will be seen making a comeback shortly after her previous show ‘Baatein kuch Ankahee Si’ ended.