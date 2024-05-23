Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma Starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Leap CANCELLED: Reports

Star Plus' show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' has been one of the most loved shows on the channel. Starring Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma in the lead roles, GHKKPM had been in the headlines recently owing to the news of another upcoming leap. Reports in the media suggested that Shakti Arora, the male lead of the show would call it quits post the new leap. This news was met with a lot of outrage from the fans of the show.

Well, looks like fans objections have been taken seriously by the makers of GHKKPM. According to a new report in Times Now/Telly Talk, the makers of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin have dropped the idea of the forthcoming leap and it will not happen anymore. Reports suggest that this decision has been taken owing to the ongoing fans outrage on various social media platforms. As a result of this decision by the makers, Shakti Arora is also likely to stay back in the show.

The portal also reports that Karanvir Bohra's track in the show will also expand for solely three weeks and the makers of the show are keen on focusing on the current story line of the show more. However, official confirmation on the same awaits.

In a recent interview, Shakti Arora had opened up on quitting the show post leap and had stated that he too has heard this news and is not sure about what will happen further in the show. Earlier, there were reports of Harshad Chopda replacing the actor in the show.