 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Here's How Shakti Arora's Track Will End In The Show (Exclusive)
Free Press Journal has learnt of an exclusive scoop from the upcoming track of Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 08:06 PM IST
One of the most loved and as of now, most talked about show, Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin featuring Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma in the lead roles has been an audience favorite for a while now. However, the news of an impending leap in the show further replacing Shakti Arora has had all the fans of the actor and the show worried.

With no scope left to further cancel the leap, Shakti Arora himself has confirmed his exit from the show. However, speculations around how his track in the show will end have also been at an all time high. Well, The Free Press Journal has learnt of some exclusive scoop about how Ishaan aka Shakti's track in the show will come to an end.

Our very well placed source close to the show informs us, the entire Bhosale family is going to be killed. Our source says, ''The makers have planned to kill Ishaan and the family in a bomb blast.''

Interestingly, the story of the previous generation of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin saw a similar ending. Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh's characters Virat and Sai were also killed in a bomb blast after a terrorist hijacks their flight.

While the show has been performing pretty well in terms of the numbers, the decision to take a leap in a matter of a year has come as a shocker for all the fans of the show.

