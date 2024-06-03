Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Arhaan Behll, Param Singh Were Initially Approached To Play Lead Before Hitesh Bhardwaj (Exclusive)

Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been creating a lot of buzz ever since the news of the show taking an abrupt leap has surfaced on the internet. This abrupt leap will also mark the exit of Shakti Arora, who is currently helming the show. While Shakti, in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal had earlier informed about being absolutely unaware of his exit from the show, speculations surrounding who will replace the actor have also been at an all time high.

As per recent media reports, Hitesh Bhardwaj, last seen in Star Plus' show 'Aankh Micholi,' has been 'almost' finalised to play the male lead of the show. However, the actor, in a conversation with the Times Of India had earlier revealed that he is yet to sign the dotted lines.

Now, from what we have learnt, Before Hitesh, the makers of the show had also approached Arhaan Behll and Param Singh. Our well placed source close to the show says, ''Producer Rajesh Ram Singh was pretty keen on having Param on board since he has worked with him in the past too. However, things did not fall in place. The makers have also approached Arhaan Behll and are considering having him on board, however, here too, nothing is confirmed.'' A source close to both Arhaan and Param further confirmed the news and told us that while both the actors were approached for the show, while Param is definitely not doing the show, nothing has been finalised on Arhaan's end too.

The source further confirms the news of Hitesh being 'almost finalised' to play the lead role post leap and says, ''As of now, yes, Hitesh has been considered and almost finalised but again, it is not completely confirmed, a few more changes in the story line of the show need to be done and if it falls into place, the makers will go ahead with Hitesh.''

While it has been widely reported that Bhavika will be retained in the show post leap, our source had earlier exclusively revealed to us that the makers of the show are also planning to replace the actress, thus paving way to an all new story.