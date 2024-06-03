Hitesh Bhardwaj Confirms Being Approached For Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: ‘Haven’t Connected The Dotted Lines’

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin serial: Shakti Arora who essays the character of Ishaan, will soon bid farewell to GHKPM. According to recent reports, Shakti is expected to wrap up shooting by June 18, 2024. Following this, the show will undergo a 6 to 7-year leap, after which a new male lead will be introduced. Earlier, it was reported that Harshad Chopda would replace Shakti in the show.

However, as per recent reports, it's not Harshad but Hitesh Bharadwaj, last seen in Aankh Micholi, who has been approached to play the male lead protagonist in the Bhavika Sharma starrer TV show. Hitesh recently opened up about whether he will be starring in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In an interview with Times Now, Hitesh Bharadwaj stated that he has been approached by the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. However, Hitesh stated that he hasn't signed the dotted line. He said that since nothing has been finalized, it's too soon for him to confirm if he will indeed be a part of the Bhavika Sharmaa starrer TV show. He shares that once things get finalized, he will be in a better place to give an accurate response.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma as the current leads.