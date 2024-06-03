Shakti Arora Reveals NOT Being Informed About GHKKPM Leap: 'Agar Main Producer Hota Toh...' (EXCLUSIVE)

Ever since the news of an impending leap in Star Plus' super hit show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' broke the internet, ardent fans of the show have been upset and hoping that the news is somehow untrue. Further, speculations around Shakti Arora's exit from the show post leap too surfaced the internet, which came as a shocker not just to the fans of the show but to the actor himself. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Shakti spills the beans on his journey in the show, his exit, the shocking decision and more.

How were you conveyed about the leap and what was your first reaction upon learning the same?

Honestly, it was not conveyed to me at all. I got to know of this from the media, the articles and the speculations. But when I read about the same, I knew something was cooking because there is never smoke without fire. Obviously such news is not directly conveyed and it is confidential most of the times because there are a lot of factors involved. But eventually, I knew it. However, I took it in the right spirit. I was not upset at all. To even sustain for a year and that too on the top of the TRP charts is a big deal. Haan, itne wakt baad ek stagnancy aa jati hai, that did happen. So I was not sad when this happened, but I was rather shocked. I do not know what the reason is, maybe the makers are expecting even more TRPs and we were not able to achieve that because of the IPL, in fact, no show was able to do that. Now that the IPL is over, lets see how high are we able to rise.

Does this give a scope for a potential cancellation of the leap? Is there still chance?

No absolutely not, there is no chance of the leap getting cancelled now. If the makers have taken this decision, they must have thought through, there are 50 people sitting and brain storming about how to go about the show, so, no, the leap is still on.

You said you were not sad with your replacement and the leap, but do you think it was a fair decision?

Umm, honestly, agar main producer hota toh ye decision nahi leta. I mean, chalta firta show hai and that too with a trp of 2 which is pretty well, especially when a show like Anupamaa too is on 2.3. I think the makers are expecting more, maybe a 3 or more than that. But if you ask me, se, I am not the only one quitting, the entire cast is going except for Bhavika because they need to carry on the story with Savi and also because she has been performing pretty well too. But yes, when I came to know, I was like, Are we serious? Who does that? But theeke, maybe god wants to put me in a better place than I was here. I may also take this time off to work on myself or I may get back with another good show, lets see.

There also have been rumors about the makers of the show not being able to afford your pay since the TRPs dropped at one point, your comments on this?

No, I do not think this is the case. If they would have not been able to afford me, they would have not roped me in, in the first place. And yes, I came on board with my bank-ability and they knew the value I bring to the table. I have been able to sustain shows in the past too and I did it this time as well. They knew I carry an audience with me, they know my value and they gave me my value too. But now, my value is more. So now wherever I go, I will go with a 20 percent hike.

All said and done, like you mentioned earlier, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin happened to be a comeback show for you, how do you look at this journey now?

No, this was not my comeback, Kundali Bhagya was my comeback. It came in the times of COVID, so yes, prices were slashed and all that happened. I started working with Ghum within two months of quitting Kundali. I do believe Ghum has been a game changer for my career, but this has definitely not been my comeback. It has increased my credibility and market value and my name too. Moreover, the show was sustained without any romance, Romance is my forte and that was untapped.