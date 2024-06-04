Shagun Pandey Reached On Sets Of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Leading To Sumit Singh's PANIC ATTACK, Here's What Exactly Happened (Exclusive)

Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been in the news ever since the reports of the show taking a leap have surfaced on the internet. As per reports, with the leap, Shakti Arora will call it quits and will be replaced by another actor. As of now, Hitesh Bhardawaj is 'almost confirmed' to play the part.

Well, Free Press Journal has been consistently giving exclusive updates on the changes ensuing in the show. We have now learnt of some exclusive scoop from the sets of the show. Our well placed source associated with the show informed us about an incident that took place on the sets of the show which resulted in the shoot of the show halting for a few hours.

Our source informs us that Sumit Singh, who essays the parallel lead 'Reeva' in the show had recently suffered a panic attack, which delayed the shoot by 2 hours. But what exactly conspired all of this may come as a shock to our readers. As informed by our highly placed source, Sumit is in a relationship with Mera Balam Thanedar actor Shagun Pandey. However, the actress's growing proximity with another actor was learned by boyfriend Shagun, who arrived on the sets of the show to confront Sumit. Shagun, in a fit of rage came on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin unannounced, which came as a shocker for Sumit. His arrival further escalated into a confrontation and a huge fight between the couple which was heard by almost everyone on the sets of the show. All of this led to Sumit's panic attack which eventually led to the shoot of the show coming to halt by 2 hours.

Our source says, ''Ekdum Kabir Singh ki tarah aaye the vo. Itni awaaz aa rahi thi, chaar makeup room tak sunai de raha tha. Fir,heroine ko panic attack aaya aur show ka shoot 2 ghante ke liye hold par chala gaya. In sab ke beech fir break hogaya aur fir nashta shuru karna pada.''

Well, this incident was also reported by Telly Chakkar yesterday as a blind article. The portal states that 'the leading actress' was growing close to her 'co-actor.' Now we do not confirm who Sumit was 'growing closer to,' but the above information has been reported word to word to us by our 'well placed source' on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Our source concluded by stating, ''Jaise taise kar ke heroine ko samja kar set par bulaya, mamla thanda hua fir shoot start kia gaya.''

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is helmed by Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma currently. We had also exclusively reported about the makers of the show planning to replace Bhavika from the show too. However, we await more confirmation on the same.