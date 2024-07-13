Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Shakti Arora Speaks About Show's Dipping TRPS Post His Exit, Says, 'It Is Natural..'

Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the most loved shows on the channel. While the show has been a constant on the TRP charts for years, a recent developement in the story line has seen a major dip in the TRPs of the show. This happened after Shakti Arora's exit from the show.

While ardent fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have not been very happy with the star cast of the show changing, Shakti Arora, who was replaced by Hitesh Bharadwaj on the show recently commented on the TRPs of the show seeing a dip. Talking of the same, Shakti states that it is natural for the TRPs of a show to fall after the show takes a leap. He further states that once the viewers of the show get used to the new cast of the show, the show will be back on the TRP charts in no time.

Shakti says, ''As of now, I've seen the TRPs are low, they've dipped. But, I think once people start accepting the new cast, the new characters, again, the TRPs will rise. It's a pattern and every time this happens.''

In the current story line of the show, while Bhavika Sharma has been retained to be a part of the show post leap, Hitesh Bharadwaj replaced Shakti Arora. Avid viewers of the show also state that the new story line of the show is a copy of Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel's super hit show, 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.'