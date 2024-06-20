Karanvir Bohra CONFIRMS Sumit Singh, Shagun Pandey's Fight On Sets Of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Says, 'Jaisa Likha Hai Ekdum Waisa Hi Hua Hai'

Karanvir Bohra who essayed the character of Bhavar Patil in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has garnered a lot of love from the viewers for his stint in the show. The actor, who recently bid the show adieu after the introduction of a leap, spoke to Times Now about how the news of Sumit Singh, the parallel lead of the show and Balam Thanedar fame Shagun Pandey's alleged fallout were absolutes true.

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor, in a conversation with Zoom Tv/Telly Talk India said that he read about Shagun and Sumit's ugly spat on the sets of the show in the media and later asked the cast and crew to fill him in. The actor says, ''I got to know about this news from the media only. I am on the sets and only I didn't get to know from there. I asked everyone later kya hua tha, mujhe kyun nahi pata' They filled me in with everything. I was so clueless, I stay away from gossip. But jaisa likha hain, ekdum vaisa hi hua. Something did happen. But I don't have the habit of getting into things and asking more. Everyone is happy now and that's the bottom line.''

For the unversed, The Free Press Journal had exclusively reported about Sumit Singh, the parallel lead of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin two timing her current boyfriend Shagun Pandey, the male lead of Balam Thanedar. The actor learnt of the same and in a fit of rage reached the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to confront the actress who later had a panic attack.

This news was denied by both Shagun and Sumit later. While Shagun took to his Instagram stories to 'mock' our news with some gifs and memes, Sumit, in an interaction with Pinkvilla had rubbished the same and had expressed how she was sad about the news. The portal, as a 'responsible media agency' had also done a thorough 'fact checking' with Sumit who confirmed Shagun's visit on the sets of the show but denied being in a relationship with him. The actress claimed that the news was 'fabricated and false.'

Our source close to the show had narrated the incident that took place on the sets of the show word to word and said, ''Ekdum Kabir Singh ki tarah aaye the vo. Itni awaaz aa rahi thi, chaar makeup room tak sunai de raha tha. Fir,heroine ko panic attack aaya aur show ka shoot 2 ghante ke liye hold par chala gaya. In sab ke beech fir break hogaya aur fir nashta shuru karna pada.''

Well, with Karanvir Bohra, confirming the news to be true 'exactly as it is written,' we'd conclude by stating that as a 'responsible media agency' our sources and facts were both on point.