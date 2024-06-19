Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma, Hitesh Bharadwaj-Starrer To Be A LOVE TRIANGLE; Here's What We Know (Exclusive)

Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been a news maker ever since the announcement of a potential leap in the show. Post this leap, while Shakti Arora will be bidding adieu to the show, Hitesh Bharadwaj is all set to play the new male lead opposite Bhavika Sharma, who has been retained as Savi.

Well, with the new poster of the show being released, the anticipation to see this new chemistry unfold has now gone a notch higher. The Free Press Journal has now learnt of an exclusive development on the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap. The show will be seen continuing its legacy of a 'love triangle,' even post this new leap. Our well placed source close to the show informs us about the same and says, ''The makers are all set to introduce a love triangle again. However, no actor has been confirmed to play the negative lead as of now. From Avinash Sachdeva to Param Singh, almost 59 actors have been approached to play this part, but no body seems to be finalized yet.''

Further giving us details into the character, our source adds, ''This character will be out and out negative, someone who is going to be giving a tough time to Savi.''

While the makers of the show are still on the lookout for this negative lead, it will be interesting to see who this character will be and what changes will he bring to the story.