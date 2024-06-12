Savi To Become Teacher, Bhavika Sharma's Look To Be Inspired By THIS Bollywood Actress Post Leap In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been a fan favourite ever since its inception. The current generation of the show is helmed by Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora. However, the show is all set to undergo a generation leap, post which Shakti Arora has been replaced by the makers of the show.

With various speculations around what the story of the show post leap will be like, a new report has emerged. According to SBS ABP News, The show will undergo a 10 year leap. Post the leap, Savi, who was preparing to be an IPS officer until now will eventually become a teacher. It will be in her school that she will meet a young girl who will eventually make Savi meet her father (Hitesh Bharadwaj). This little girl's father will be an arrogant man and a lot of arguements will be seen taking place between Savi and him. It was also reported that Bhavika's look post leap will be inspired by Alia Bhatt from her film Rocky aur Rani ki prem Kahani.

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with us, Bhavika had opened up about feeling nervous due to the impending leap. The actress said, '''Ofcourse there is a sense of nervousness because Ishvi have already made an audience of their own but we are not negative at all. We are going to begin the new journey on a very positive note and we really hope that the audience accepts the new cast as gracefully as it accepted the old cast.''

The show began with Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. However, after a few years, a generation leap was introduced, making Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora the new leads.