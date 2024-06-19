First Poster Of Bhavika Sharma, Hitesh Bharadwaj's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Post Leap Out

Star Plus' popular show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is set to undergo a significant transformation with a generation leap. Following the leap, the show will feature Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj as the new leads, replacing Shakti Arora. This development has generated significant buzz among fans, who are eager to see the chemistry between Bhavika and Hitesh.

Gossips TV recently shared the first poster of the upcoming storyline on their Instagram handle. The poster reveals Bhavika's new look, which bears a striking resemblance to Alia Bhatt's appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanii. Hitesh brings a fresh energy to the poster, while little Amayra Khurana, who plays Hitesh's on-screen daughter, steals the spotlight.

The post-leap storyline will follow Savi (Bhavika Sharma) as she pursues a career in teaching. She will form a bond with a young girl at school, which will lead her to meet Hitesh Bharadwaj's character. Initially, they will have a rocky relationship due to Hitesh's angry young man persona, but they will eventually come together.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the new direction of the show, which has consistently ranked high on the TRP charts since its inception. With its engaging story line and talented cast, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is sure to continue captivating audiences.