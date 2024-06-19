 First Poster Of Bhavika Sharma, Hitesh Bharadwaj's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Post Leap Out
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFirst Poster Of Bhavika Sharma, Hitesh Bharadwaj's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Post Leap Out

First Poster Of Bhavika Sharma, Hitesh Bharadwaj's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Post Leap Out

Hitesh Bharadwaj has replaced Shakti Arora to play the new male lead in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin opposite Bhavika Sharma.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
article-image

Star Plus' popular show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is set to undergo a significant transformation with a generation leap. Following the leap, the show will feature Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj as the new leads, replacing Shakti Arora. This development has generated significant buzz among fans, who are eager to see the chemistry between Bhavika and Hitesh.

Read Also
Savi To Become Teacher, Bhavika Sharma's Look To Be Inspired By THIS Bollywood Actress Post Leap In...
article-image

Gossips TV recently shared the first poster of the upcoming storyline on their Instagram handle. The poster reveals Bhavika's new look, which bears a striking resemblance to Alia Bhatt's appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanii. Hitesh brings a fresh energy to the poster, while little Amayra Khurana, who plays Hitesh's on-screen daughter, steals the spotlight.

Read Also
Did Bhavika Sharma Have Fallout With Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Production House? Actress REACTS...
article-image

The post-leap storyline will follow Savi (Bhavika Sharma) as she pursues a career in teaching. She will form a bond with a young girl at school, which will lead her to meet Hitesh Bharadwaj's character. Initially, they will have a rocky relationship due to Hitesh's angry young man persona, but they will eventually come together.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the new direction of the show, which has consistently ranked high on the TRP charts since its inception. With its engaging story line and talented cast, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is sure to continue captivating audiences.

Read Also
Here's When Shakti Arora Will Shoot For His Last Episode In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Exclusive)...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Live Within My Means': Suniel Shetty Talks About Converting Barren Land Into ‘Priceless’...

'I Live Within My Means': Suniel Shetty Talks About Converting Barren Land Into ‘Priceless’...

Munawar Faruqui Demands 'Proper Investigation' In NEET Paper Leak Case: 'Students Work So Hard...'...

Munawar Faruqui Demands 'Proper Investigation' In NEET Paper Leak Case: 'Students Work So Hard...'...

Diljit Dosanjh Wears ₹1.2 Crore 'Diamond Encrusted' Watch On Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show

Diljit Dosanjh Wears ₹1.2 Crore 'Diamond Encrusted' Watch On Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show

First Poster Of Bhavika Sharma, Hitesh Bharadwaj's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Post Leap Out

First Poster Of Bhavika Sharma, Hitesh Bharadwaj's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Post Leap Out

Darshan's Wife Vijayalakshmi Meets Him In Bengaluru Police Station A Week After Arrest In Renuka...

Darshan's Wife Vijayalakshmi Meets Him In Bengaluru Police Station A Week After Arrest In Renuka...