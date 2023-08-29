Karanvir Bohra Reveals He Texted Deepika Padukone For Role In Don 3; Here's What The Actress Replied

Actor Karanvir Bohra, who is a popular name in the telly world, recently revealed that he wants to be cast opposite Ranveer Singh in the upcoming big-budget thriller Don 3, and for that, he even texted his wife, actress Deepika Padukone. And not just that, but he shared that he also got a reply from Deepika.

Karanvir is popular for playing several negative and grey roles on the small screen. At present too, he is seen playing the antagonist in 'Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum'.

Karanvir stated that he has an urge as an actor and that was what drove him to drop a text to Deepika.

Karanvir texts Deepika for Don 3 role

Speaking to a portal, Karanvir shared that after watching the promo of Don 3 with Ranveer Singh in it, he desired to be a part of it and play the villain opposite the actor.

But because he did not have director Farhan Akhtar or the production house's contact information, he decided to drop a text to Deepika, whose number he had saved on his phone.

He stated that though Deepika knows him too, they don't meet often, so he decided to try his luck with her and the film. He messaged her expressing his wish to be a part of Don 3.

"She replied back saying, 'I can’t help you this way but I can help you with the name of the person who does casting for the banner making the film'," he shared, adding that he then texted the member of the casting unit and asked them to get him a suitable role in Don 3.

About Don 3

Don 3 marks the third installment of the blockbuster Don franchise, helmed by Farhan Akhtar. The first two installments of Don starred Shah Rukh Khan as the menacing anti-hero, and now, the mantle has been handed over to Ranveer Singh.

It is to be noted that the very first Don in Bollywood was played by Amitabh Bachchan.

As soon as Ranveer's name was announced by the makers, the audience expressed their disappointment over the casting, and demanded that SRK be retained for the Don films to come.

However, Farhan stated that Don 3 will mark the beginning of a new era and thus, they decided to go with a fresh face for the franchise.